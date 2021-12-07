Cuiabá wins and ceases to be Grêmio’s rival at Brasileirão 2021

Cuiabá is no longer Grêmio’s rivals in Brasileirão 2021. The Mato Grosso team won 1-0 against Fortaleza, with a goal scored in a penalty kick, and reached 46 points. As Grêmio has 40 and will go to a maximum of 43, there is no longer any way to catch up with the Midwestern team.

Some commentators had been pointing out that the Grêmio fans should dry Cuiabá more than Juventude, which was the key to escaping Serie B. Well, it is no longer possible to overtake Dourado. And they scored 1-0 early on in the game.

However, they are still not free from the risk of relegation, they have between 2.5% and 5% risk of falling to Serie B in 2022. If they are defeated in the last round by Santos, Juventude beat Corinthians and Bahia win against Fortaleza, then they would be demoted. If one of these results does not occur, they are in Series A.

Without Cuiabá in the dispute, Grêmio needs defeats by Juventude and Bahia, in addition to a victory, to overtake the two teams and stay in the first division. At this moment, it seems very difficult for that to happen, but the important thing is that the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul arrived with hope until the last round.

This is the first time in the history of Cuiabá in the Serie A of Brasileirão and the team has everything to stay in the elite. Only an unlikely combination would demote the team. His chance of falling is perhaps less than that of the Guild escaping.

The final round will be played this Thursday (9), with 10 games played at the same time, all at 21:30. And the Gremista Portal will follow all the details.

