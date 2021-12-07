Cuiabá wins Fortaleza and breathes outside the Brazilian’s relegation zone – 12/06/2021

Cuiabá beat Fortaleza, tonight (6), by 1-0 and ended the 37th round of the Brasileirão breathing outside the relegation zone to Série B in a match played at Arena Pantanal. The only goal of the game was scored by Elton, with a penalty, still in the first half.

With the result, Cuiabá, although arriving calmer for the last round of the match against Santos, on Thursday (9), at 9 pm, appearing in the 15th position with 46 points, will still need to score even minimally or hope for stumbling blocks from Bahia and Youth to escape from bereavement.

Fortaleza, on the other hand, is in fifth place, with 55 points and faces the Bahia team on the same day and time to try to finish the competition within the G4.

It went well: Max closes the Golden Half field

Max did not score, but alongside top scorer Elton he dominated midfield and managed to neutralize Fortaleza throughout the first half through a defensive first line. The scheme meant that the Ceará team could not kick even once towards the goal during the initial stage.

Max and Elton celebrate goal in the match between Cuiabá and Fortaleza for the 37th round Image: Asscom Dourado

Bad: Jackson causes penalty for Fortaleza defeat

Jackson lost balls and was responsible for running over Felipe Marques causing the penalty that opened the scoring at Arena Pantanal. That was not enough, he was yellowed at 36 of the first half, which made the Ceará defense a little weaker due to fear of a new yellow card and, consequently, a sending-off until replaced by Tinga, at 20 of the second stage.

Elton shines once again

Elton once again appeared to save the Golden. The team’s top scorer in the championship with nine goals and the team’s official penalty taker, the goal that ensured the result and relief outside the fight came from him.

Cuiabá dominates the game

Cuiabá dominated the match as they could and through a tactical scheme in which the first defensive line was formed by the attack itself. Dourado also established a dominance in midfield and prevented the chances of their rival’s offensive plays, leaving even more opportunities to attack in the ball outs through a marking on top.

That field dominance was only threatened in the second stage after some substitutions, but nothing that resulted in a change in the result, although there were some clear chances of taking the equalizer.

fortress can’t finish

Chosen by Vojvoda with a mixed team during the first stage, Leão do Pici was practically dominated by the Mato Grosso team. Although the game was truncated for a few moments, especially in midfield, the Fortaleza that the fans knows did not show up to play and only defended themselves from the rival’s attacks.

With only one submission throughout the first half, the situation only changed a little in the second, with Osvaldo and David coming in attacking, but that also didn’t yield results although they managed to submit, unlike the first half.

Auxiliary expelled and yellowish Vojvoda

The assistant Gastón Liendo, from Fortaleza, received a yellow card in the first half for complaint and another in the second when trying to replace the ball for the team and ended up being sent off at 5 minutes of the second stage. Vojvoda did not like it at all, who complained to referee Héber Roberto Lopes and also ended up yellowing.

Chronology

Felipe Marques, from Cuiabá, suffered a penalty at 6 minutes and the team’s top scorer, Elton, converted to open the score at 8. The game continued to provide more chances for Cuiabá, who couldn’t take the opportunity to expand. Fortaleza, on the other hand, only managed to attack in the second half, but also without being able to score, making the game remain truncated until the end.

DATASHEET:

CUIABÁ 1 x 0 FORTALEZA

Reason: 37th round of the Brazilian Championship

Local: Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá (MT)

Date and time: 12/06/2021 (Monday), at 8:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Héber Roberto Lopes

Assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil and Ramon Abatti Abel

Yellow cards: Paulão (CUI), Jackson (FOR), Matheus Jussa (FOR)

Goals: Elton (CUI), at 8 of the first half.

CUIABA: Walter; Alan Empereur, Paulão (Marllon), Camilo, Uendel, Jonathan Cafu (Cabrera), Pepê (Auremir), Elton, Max (Rafael Gava), Felipe Marques and Lucas Ramon (Anderson Conceição). Technician: Jorginho

STRENGTH: Marcelo Boeck; Jackson (Tinga), Benevenuto, Titi, Bruno Melo (Osvaldo), Jussa, Ronald, Lucas Lima (Romarinho), Yago Pikachu, Wellington Paulista (Robson) and Depietri (David). Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda