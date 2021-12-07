Danilo Avelar receives proposals and may leave Corinthians in 2022

Without taking the field for over a year, Danilo Avelar should really follow his future away from Corinthians. According to the calculation of the My Timon, the defender’s burnout has been sought by other clubs in recent weeks. Away from the squad after a case of racial injury, the player has everything to be traded.

According to the poll, the player received proposals from clubs in Brazil for the next season. The defender/back has a contract with Timão until December 2022, but the tendency is for it to be negotiated definitively. The athlete’s fatigue works to complete the negotiation until the beginning of next year.

On October 7, 2020, Danilo Avelar played his last game in the Corinthians shirt and suffered a total tear in the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee. During his recovery, the defender was involved in an episode of racial injury. Because of this, it was not registered in the 2021 Brasileirão.

The occurrence took place on June 23, when Avelar assumed committing a racial offense during an online game. “Fih black girl (sic)”, he wrote to an opposing player. The video of the game was made available on the internet and, after a few hours of disclosure, he admitted the injury.

Soon after the episode, Corinthians stated that it was “in contact with the athlete Danilo Avelar and his representatives in order to discuss and formalize the appropriate measures to end the relationship”. So far, he’s still linked to Timão, but even though he’s recovered from his physical problems, he only participates in some training with the professional cast and is not part of the Alvinegro plans.

Avelar joined Corinthians on loan until June 2019, but ended up extending his relationship with the club. After finishing 2020 as a starter on the left side, the athlete started to act as a defender.

