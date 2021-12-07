Danilo Barbosa has a decisive meeting and can still stay at Palmeiras for the Club World Cup; see details

Danilo Barbosa, 25, has played 30 games for Palmeiras this season and has a contract until December 2021

After conquering the Libertadores Conmebol and give the majority of the cast a vacation in the final stretch of Brazilian championship, O palm trees keeps reformulating its squad and thinking about the beginning of the 2022 season, which will have, in addition to the Paulista championship, O Club World Cup and the South American Cup right away.

After announcing the outputs of Felipe Melo and jailson, who will not have their contracts renewed, Verdão is now studying the situation of the steering wheel Danilo Barbosa.

From December 10th to 12th the new Star+ Free Access arrives! It’s 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here to learn more!

The midfielder, who came on loan from the nice, from France, at the request of coach Abel Ferreira, is assigned to Alviverde until the turn of the year.

However, according to the ESPN.com.br, there is a possibility that he will remain in the squad at least until the Worlds, which will be played between February 3rd and 12th, 2022.

According to sources heard by the report, there will be a meeting this week between Danilo Barbosa and the triad that is ahead of Palestinian planning for the next season (technical commission, current board and members of the Leila Pereira administration).

Danilo Barbosa celebrates the victory of Libertadores with Palmeiras Cesar Greco/Ag Palmeiras

At the meeting, the athlete’s fate will be defined, since there is a possibility that Palmeiras ask for an expansion of the loan from Nice until the Club World Cup.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

However, according to reports, the 25-year-old midfielder was initially not very excited by the idea, as he was unable to establish himself in Verdão and had fewer chances than when he returned to Brazilian football (in all, the midfielder has added 30 games since he arrived).

It is worth remembering that, if they want to buy Danilo Barbosa from the French team, Alviverde will have to pay 6.5 million euros (R$ 41.72 million, at the current price).

If he leaves Palestra Itália, the player will have made his farewell in the Libertadores title match, on November 27th.















