Data show that GSK-Vir drug works against mutations

British drugmaker GSK said on Tuesday that its antibody-based covid-19 therapy developed with US partner Vir Biotechnology is effective against all mutations in the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, citing new data from early-stage studies.

The data, yet to be published in a medical journal subject to the scientific community’s scrutiny, show that the company’s treatment, dubbed sotrovimab, works against all 37 mutations identified so far in the spike protein of the Ômicron variant, GSK said in an announcement.

Last week, other preclinical data showed that the drug worked against crucial Ômicron mutations. Sotrovimab was designed to stick to the spike protein on the surface of the coronavirus, but micron was found to have an abnormally high number of mutations in this protein.

“These pre-clinical data demonstrate the potential of our monoclonal antibodies to be effective against the most recent variant, Ômicron, in addition to all other worrying variants defined so far by the WHO (World Health Organization),” said GSK’s chief scientific officer , Hal Barron.

GSK and Vir are creating in the laboratory what we call pseudoviruses, which contain important mutations of the coronavirus from all the possible variants that have ever emerged, and then conduct tests on their vulnerability to sotrovimab treatment.