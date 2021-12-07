David Luiz absorbs boos from Flamengo, but charges for 2022: “The group needs to mature” | Flamengo

Over 40 thousand people’s protests and jeers, Flamengo lost to Santos – 1-0, with a goal scored by Marcos Leonardo in the second half – in the farewell of the year at Maracanã. The defeat was entitled to a penalty lost by Gabigol. What caused an accumulation of impatience among fans after the vice-championship in the Libertadores and the Brazilian Championship.

On the way out of the field, defender David Luiz spoke of the boos for the team, which he considered natural for the end of the season, but he did not stop charging the group to also think about the year 2022. See the video below.

– Boos are part of a great club that got used to winning. It’s up to us to have the humility to recognize what we didn’t do and improve. In football, you want to have courage, willpower and this group needs to mature and grow and these are the lessons for the coming year – said the player.

After the tenth game for Flamengo of the season, David Luiz said that he feels better physically this end of the year.

– I started to be 100% now at the end of the season. Unfortunately when I arrived I had a very serious injury. But now it’s up to me to work during the holidays to start the year 100% – said David Luiz.

