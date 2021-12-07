David Luiz gives a strong statement after boos from Flamengo fans

Credit: Disclosure/Premiere

In the farewell of Maracanã, in 2021, Flamengo was booed by more than 40 thousand fans after the defeat by 1-0 to Flamengo, on Monday night, in the penultimate round of the Brazilian Championship. In addition to the result, with the right to a penalty lost by Gabigol, the performance itself of the athletes left the Flamengo fans in the lurch.

The vice-championship of the Libertadores and Série A, logically, boosted the impatience coming from the stands of Mário Filho. On his way off the pitch, David Luiz made a brief reflection on the season and the fans’ criticisms. The defender also took the opportunity to make tough demands on the group.

– Boos are part of a great club that got used to winning. It’s up to us to work. It’s up to us to recognize what we didn’t do well. It’s up to us to have the humility to recognize that we should improve a lot for next year. It’s up to us to recognize that in soccer you have to be brave, you have to have willpower every day, you have to know that to represent a great club you have to be working at the limit every day and this group needs to mature, this group needs to grow and these are the lessons for next year.

Against Peixe, David Luiz completed ten games for Flamengo. He is now said to be in better condition since recovering from an injury.

– I started to be 100% now at the end of the season. Unfortunately when I arrived I had a very serious injury. But now it’s up to me to work during the holidays to start the year 100% – said David Luiz.

On Thursday, Flamengo closes the season in the game against Atlético-GO, at 9:30 pm, in Goiânia.

