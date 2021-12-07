Debt map in Brazil breaks record: 75% of families have debt | Fantastic

The survey carried out by Serasa reveals the reasons for indebtedness in the country in the last 12 months. With the impact of the pandemic, unemployment has become the biggest cause of debt for Brazilians. Three out of ten defaulters are out of work. The survey also shows that the average debt is R$4,000.

Solange is a maid in Manaus and says that at the time she needed surgery, she was unemployed.

“I decided to get a loan from the bank, but I couldn’t pay it back until the end. I work doing the cleaning and people were afraid of the pandemic, so I had no work”, she says.

Research reveals that most people are very ashamed of debt. That’s what 88% of respondents said. Falling in debt also ends up harming work for 76%, family relationships for 64%, with partners for 62%, and social life for 84%.

But a debt negotiation fair organized by Serasa has already allowed 2.7 million Brazilians to clear their names. Matheus, who works at the institution, says that he perceives in the population a great desire to pay their debts.

“Nobody stays in a line like that because they want to, it’s because they have to. Because he has the pride of wanting to pay that debt and start over. ”

Mayara dreamed again and now intends to buy her own house. “Debt now only where my pace reaches. If I can’t pay, I won’t do it”, he guarantees.

Over-indebtedness Law: know what changes in the consumer’s life

Dirty name: find out how to check if the CPF is negative and how to regularize the situation

Listen to Fantástico’s podcasts

the podcast This is fantastic is available on G1, Globoplay, Deezer, spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in podcast with the journalism seal of Fantástico: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to the This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.