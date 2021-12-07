Defeated by Aldo at UFC Vegas 44, Rob Font extols the Brazilian legend’s talent

defeated by Jose Aldo at the UFC Las Vegas 44 of last Saturday (04), the North American Rob Font surrendered to the talent of the Brazilian fighter. In an interview still in the Octagon after the duel, the roosterweight (under 61.2kg) extolled the skills of the MMA legend and promised to take lessons from the setback he suffered.

“He caught me with some clean slashes that I didn’t see and it was hard to see them with my eye all swollen up. But the guy is a legend, he’s tough. I feel like I can beat him, but it just wasn’t my night. Hats off to him,” said Font.

After seeing their streak of four wins come to an end, the bantamweight promised to learn lessons from the defeat and return even better to the Octagon.

“I’ll be right back. I know this will make me better. I just finished five rounds with one of the legends of the sport and I’m definitely going to get the best out of this fight”, concluded Rob.

Even defeated by Aldo, Font is still considered one of the best fighters in the bantamweight division. Number four in the division, Rob has suffered just one loss in his last five bouts. The fighter has a record of 19 triumphs and five defeats.