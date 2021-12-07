Deliveryman body run over by player Ramon is buried in Magé, RJ | Rio de Janeiro

The application delivery body Jonathan David dos Santos , 30 years old, who died after being run over by Ramon, Flamengo’s side, was buried this Monday morning (6) in Bongaba Cemetery, in Magé, Baixada Fluminense, at 10 am.

Friends and family followed the farewell. Jonathan’s widow became ill and needed to be supported during the funeral. They chose not to speak to the press.

Jonatas had been working as a delivery boy since the beginning of the pandemic. He left Magé, where he grew up and lived, to work in Rio de Janeiro, where he managed to deliver more. He supported Flamengo.

Ramon is heard by the police

In a statement to police, Ramon said he was surprised by the cyclist, who crossed the lane as he was passing. The player claims to have called for help immediately and said he had waited at the scene until the victim received care. Jonatas was rescued, but he did not resist his injuries and has already arrived dead at Hospital Lourenço Jorge, in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone.

Ramon sought out the Civil Police, gave a statement and was released. The case was registered as involuntary manslaughter caused by being run over. This Monday, the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca), which is investigating the case, is looking for images from security cameras that recorded the accident.

According to police, he showed no signs of drunkenness. The PM did not ask the player to take the breathalyzer test.

The accident occurred around 10,500 Avenida das Américas. Firefighters were called at 8:35 pm.

In a note, Ramon said that he regrets what happened and collaborates with the investigations and that he seeks strength to help, in whatever way necessary, the victim’s family.

According to the GE, the president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim regretted what happened.