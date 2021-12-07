Deolane Bezerra reveals invitations to parade at Carnaval 2022: “I’m seeing”

Widow of MC Kevin says he still hasn’t decided which samba school he’s going to parade at

Deolane Bezerra revealed that she has received invitations from samba schools to parade at next year’s Carnival, but she still hasn’t decided which one to choose. In an interview with Matheus Mazzafera on YouTube, the lawyer pointed out that Gaviões da Fiel, Vai Vai and Império called her to the parade.

“So, I received invitations from Gaviões, from Vai Vai, from Império. I’m seeing if I’m going to parade”, replied the lawyer. Deolane also said that she always spent the commemorative date with her family, but she paraded three times at the Vai Vai samba school. Check out the interview:

This Sunday (5), Gretchen had fun when comparing with Deolane Bezerra. On Instagram, she posted the lawyer’s photo next to hers, explaining that she would be “Deolane Morena”. “Well, know that I love being compared to intelligent, strong, independent, self-possessed women like her. Her story already says what an incredible woman she is”, she wrote in the caption.

