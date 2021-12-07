Deolane Bezerra’s Instagram profile goes offline

RIO — Widow of MC Kevin, the lawyer and now funk girl Deolane Bezerra has had her Instagram profile down since this Monday. When trying to access the account, the Internet user sees a white screen with the sentences: “This page is not available. The link you accessed may be broken or the page may have been removed”.

This is the second time this year that Deolane has had her profile on the social network disabled. After suffering the same problem in May, she started using the reserve account (@dra.deolanebezerra), which had accumulated 13.3 million followers.

The image that appears to the internet user trying to access Deolane’s profile Photo: Reproduction

GLOBO contacted the Instagram press office to find out why the profile was down, but it has not yet received a placement.

Dr. Deolane is ‘pushing’

MC Kevin’s widow, who died when she fell off a hotel balcony in Rio in May, is “rocking” as a singer, DJ and digital influencer. The funkeira moved to the new house, a mansion purchased in Alphaville, an upscale neighborhood in São Paulo, last week.





The property cost R$ 10 million. The funkeira posted photos of the facade, the pool and the closet of the new residence. Your security and driver also posted pictures already using the pool.

Owner of the catchphrases “Exqueceee”, “The mother is blown” and “The mother is on and routing”, Deolane has gained more than 13 million followers — Anitta, for example, is one of them.