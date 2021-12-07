Disappointed with Inter’s production drop, Aguirre leaves future open: “Football is dynamic” | International

The increasingly distant Libertadores shot down Diego Aguirre. The coach admits he is saddened by Inter’s production drop at the end of the Brasileirão, driven by the defeat by Atlético-GO by 2-1 on Monday night, in the penultimate round. Parallel to the delicate moment, the Uruguayan, in the crosshairs of his country’s national team, avoids confirming what the destination will be in 2022.

The coach’s next season was once again on the agenda in the interview after the match in Beira-Rio. The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) still does not define the replacement for Óscar Tabárez. Marcelo Gallardo, the favorite, did not respond, and coach colorado is appointed as the favorite for the post.

Asked about the topic, Aguirre was succinct and chose not to give further details. However, when asked whether the future will be in Beira-Rio, as he has a contract until the end of next year, he avoided confirming his permanence.

– This is not the time to talk about it. We have to end here. I don’t have to talk about it – summed up.

This is not the time to talk about the future. We will have time and see what happens. Football is very dynamic and we need to be calm to do our best work from here to the end. — Diego Aguirre

If the future is uncertain, Aguirre commented on the team’s moment. Inter have not won in five matches, with four defeats in the period. The bad phase leaves the Libertadores vacancy threatened.

The coach, who took Colorado near the relegation zone, made the team find a pattern, climb the table and aim for a place in the continental tournament, now has the South American dispute as a reality.

– It’s been a long year at Inter. I arrived in June and I remember the difficulties I had at the beginning. At times, we have good things, but we can’t keep the same level, a streak. We only had very good games a couple of times, but it wasn’t enough. We were all disappointed in not reaching the goal. It’s normal,” he added.

