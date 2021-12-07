Discover the most powerful foods to fight constipation

Constipation is a very common intestinal discomfort among people and is usually linked to an unregulated diet. It can cause bloating, abdominal pain and even a bad mood, the way we eat has a lot of influence on our health and luckily. However, there are foods that fight constipation. Meet 5 of them now!

First of all, we have water, as its low consumption is a very common cause of constipation. However, increasing your intake can alleviate constipation, since the intestine needs water to form stools and with dehydration, the body can only form dry and very hard stools. Resulting in severe abdominal pain.

In second place, we have grapes, which are fruits rich in fiber and contain a lot of water in their composition, which helps to regulate the intestinal flora, contributing to constant visits to the bathroom. It is good to eat them with the skin after washing.

Broccoli is rich in a substance that helps protect the intestine and aids digestion, sulforaphane.

This substance also helps in the regulation of microorganisms present in the digestive system, preventing the excessive growth of this population, as these groups can interfere with healthy digestion.

Apples contain several compounds that help to combat constipation, including the fibers present in its peel, sorbitol, as well as the famous fructose.

In addition to a sweet and smooth flavor, the fruit has high water levels. We recommend that your consumption be whole, raw and unpeeled.

Finally, we have yogurts, which are rich in probiotics, “good” bacteria that help relieve abdominal pain and soften stools, yogurts are great allies for those who want to improve intestinal health. They can be ingested in different ways and at any time, yogurts are great alternatives to fight constipation.

extra tips

Maintaining a balanced diet and having a daily physical exercise routine will help fight constipation. That’s why it’s very important to visit a doctor regularly and make sure your health is okay.

