Do you have a vacancy or not? Germán Cano says goodbye to Vasco, and Botafogo fans reflect the departure of the rival’s attacker

Greatest Argentinian top scorer in the history of the Vasco, German Cano said goodbye to the club cruz-maltino on the afternoon of this Monday (6/12) and already moved the fans of Botafogo on the social networks. Alvinegros reverberated the departure of the rival’s attacker, who ended the Brazilian Championship Series B in 10th place and will continue in the access division in 2022.

pipe is with 33 years old and scored 43 goals with Vasco’s shirt, 24 of them in 2020 and 19 in the current season. During this period, he shook Botafogo’s nets twice and scored an assist. There were eight classics played.

As he is a player with expressive numbers in the last four years – he came from 74 goals scored in the Independent Medellin, from Colombia (2018-2019) – it is natural that part of Alvinegro fans will give their opinion if the fact that Cano is without a contract is an opportunity for Glorioso in the market.

But there are also those who think that Cano is asking for a high salary for Botafogo’s coffers, that he should turn his energies towards finding resources to renew the center forward’s bond. Rafael Navarro. According to the radio station “O Povo CBN”, the athlete’s businessmen asked for a salary of approximately R$ 450,000 in a survey by Ceará. Also weighing against the Argentine, in the opinion of Botafoguenses, are the recent failures in decisive moments by Vasco.

See some manifestations of Botafogo fans on Twitter:

Say pipe, blz man?? Next… it already felt like you won’t get what you want right? Po… you like Rio de Janeiro right? Maneirinha city pah… take 250k monthly and come play in another alvinegro carioca Take it or leave it? — Botafogo-Don’t Compare (@botafogo_NSC) December 6, 2021

This profile is against any fan campaigning for the coming of Germán Cano to Botafogo. An old, expensive, popcorn forward who contributes only in the penalty area and has fewer goalscoring participations than Chay in Serie B. No. A thousand times NO. — Stove Museum 🔥 (@MuseuBFR) December 6, 2021

A little comment about German Cano: it wouldn’t. High salary, characteristics far from what Botafogo needs as 9, would hardly generate the financial return the club needs. Step. — Alvinegra Tactic (@TaticaAlvinegra) December 6, 2021

Vasco outlet pipe. FogoTT’s emotional people already appear asking for it in Botafogo with the following phrases: “In Serie A he keeps at least 10” “With a low salary I doubt you wouldn’t accept it” etc and etc Botafogo needs market intelligence, not German Cano. pic.twitter.com/rrZ7Ig0V5M — Your Star Conducts You (@TConduz) December 6, 2021

Enderson Moreira’s Botafogo CLEARLY needs a forward with mobility and aptitude to contribute outside the penalty area. Therefore, I see no reason to find the hiring of Germán Cano interesting. — Fogostats 📊 (@Fogostats) December 6, 2021

German Cano left Vasco. If Navarro really does not accept the effort that has been made by the @Botafogo we might as well try huh. The player can be convinced by the attraction of continuing in RJ. Open your Botafogo eye, it doesn’t hurt to probe. — Thiago ☆彡 (@ThiagoTortelot) December 6, 2021

I want German Cano in Botafogo (to be Navarro’s reserve) — Douglas Weckmuller (@dweckmuller) December 6, 2021

Botafogo MUST HIRING German Cano.

it would be a hell of a reference in the attack, if Navarro really leaves, of course… otherwise Navarrão will be our 9. — Rominho 🍁 (@Romuloamf) December 6, 2021

German Cano is coming to play at Botafogo, Serie A is just waiting for her top scorer in 2022 — #bot🅰️J🅰️gugon rose (@bfrcastro_) December 6, 2021

Navarro leaving, Cano has an easy spot in Botafogo’s attack — Erick (@erickbfr) December 6, 2021