Do you have a vacancy or not? Germán Cano says goodbye to Vasco, and Botafogo fans reflect the departure of the rival’s attacker

Greatest Argentinian top scorer in the history of the Vasco, German Cano said goodbye to the club cruz-maltino on the afternoon of this Monday (6/12) and already moved the fans of Botafogo on the social networks. Alvinegros reverberated the departure of the rival’s attacker, who ended the Brazilian Championship Series B in 10th place and will continue in the access division in 2022.
pipe is with 33 years old and scored 43 goals with Vasco’s shirt, 24 of them in 2020 and 19 in the current season. During this period, he shook Botafogo’s nets twice and scored an assist. There were eight classics played.
As he is a player with expressive numbers in the last four years – he came from 74 goals scored in the Independent Medellin, from Colombia (2018-2019) – it is natural that part of Alvinegro fans will give their opinion if the fact that Cano is without a contract is an opportunity for Glorioso in the market.
But there are also those who think that Cano is asking for a high salary for Botafogo’s coffers, that he should turn his energies towards finding resources to renew the center forward’s bond. Rafael Navarro. According to the radio station “O Povo CBN”, the athlete’s businessmen asked for a salary of approximately R$ 450,000 in a survey by Ceará. Also weighing against the Argentine, in the opinion of Botafoguenses, are the recent failures in decisive moments by Vasco.