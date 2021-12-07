Dollar renews high since April with Fed expectations overshadowing Copom; tax remains on the radar By Reuters



By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The currency rose to a new high in nearly eight months against the real on Monday, with bets on anticipated interest rate hikes in the United States overshadowing strong expectations of a rate hike this week, when the Monetary Policy Committee () holds its last meeting of 2021.

The forecast in a Reuters survey is that the BC will announce at the end of the two-day meeting, on Wednesday, a high Selic rate at 9.25% per year, compared to 7.75% currently.

The US currency in cash rose 0.25%, to 5.6925 reais on sale, a new high for closing since April 13 this year (5.7175). At B3 (SA:), at 5:21 pm (Eastern time), the first maturity contract rose 0.55%, to 5.7175 reais.

Several government officials recently signaled that the US central bank is preparing the ground to accelerate the pace of reducing its stimuli and possibly anticipate interest rate hikes for 2022, as economic data have indicated persistence of inflation and tightening of the labor market –despite a government jobs report for November came in below market expectations.

The monetary authority’s own chair, said last week that he believes it is appropriate to discuss at the next central bank meeting the complete ending of its bond purchase program a few months earlier than expected.

“Competing with (increases in) interest rates in the United States is difficult, because investing there is very safe; the world’s largest economy does not default,” said Lucas Schroeder, director of operations at Câmbio Curitiba.

Higher interest rates in a given country tend to increase the attractiveness of its currency, as they increase the profitability of investing in the local fixed income market.

Abroad, at 17:21, the — which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of six currencies — rose 0.127%, to 96.319.

Investors from all over the world are keeping an eye on the news regarding the newly detected Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, as it is still unclear what its health and economic impact will be.

In Brazil, the political-fiscal scenario is also on the radar in this final stretch of 2021, before a 2022 likely to be difficult for domestic markets. Citi strategists said in a report on Monday that “the presidential elections (next year) are likely to have increasing relevance to asset prices, given their close relationship to fiscal risks.”

In recent months, the trajectory of Brazilian public accounts has been a matter of serious concern, amid pressure from the government for more spending on aid to the population in 2022, when President Jair Bolsonaro is likely to seek reelection.

The PEC dos Precatórios, recently analyzed by the two Houses of Congress, would open fiscal space for the payment of at least 400 reais per family under the Auxílio Brasil program next year. The proposal underwent changes in the vote in the Senate and therefore returned to the Chamber. Investors are now eyeing the discussions around the promulgation of the parts of the text approved without amendment, in the so-called “slicing” of the project.