Dollar rises to R$ 5.69, the highest value since April; 3rd high amendment bag

The dollar opened the week at an increase of 0.19%, quoted at R$ 5.69 on sale, with investors reflecting on the possibility of an increase in interest rates in the United States earlier than expected. It is the highest value reached in almost eight months, since April 13, when the American currency reached R$ 5.718.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), today amended its third consecutive high, this one of 1.7%, and reached 106,858.87 points — the highest level in almost a month since November 11 (107,594) .67 points).

With today’s result, the dollar now accumulates gains of 9.67% against the real in 2021. The Ibovespa, on the other hand, has already plummeted 10.22% since the beginning of the year.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

USA overshadow Brazil

The performance of the dollar — which hit the highest of R$ 5.70 for the day — is a reflection of market expectations for an increase in interest rates in the US, which are now close to zero. The possibility overshadowed even this week’s meeting of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) of the Central Bank, which should decide for a new increase in the basic interest rates of the Brazilian economy (Selic), which, in theory, would benefit the real.

The bet, according to a survey by Reuters, is that the BC will raise the Selic by 1.5 percentage points, from 7.75% to 9.25% per year.

“The decision on raising interest rates in Brazil has already been priced at 1.5 [ponto percentual]. This makes foreign investors look to Brazil again and bring resources,” Lucas Schroeder, director of operations at Câmbio Curitiba, explained to Reuters. But, he added, “we end up having to compete with the US.”

compete with [aumentos de] interest in the US is difficult because investing there is very safe. The largest economy in the world does not default.

Lucas Schroeder, from Câmbio Curitiba

Focus forecasts interest at 9.25%

Economists consulted by BC also bet that the Selic rate will end 2021 at 9.25% per year — the highest level in more than four years, since July 2017 (10.25%). According to Focus bulletin released today, analysts still maintain the interest estimate at 11.25% per annum for the end of 2022.

By the end of 2023, the projection went from 7.75% to 8% a year, 0.5 percentage point above the expectation of four weeks ago (7.5%). For 2024, it was 7%, the same level as a month ago.

Inflation, which is why the BC has raised interest rates so quickly, should be even higher this year and next, according to Focus. The forecast for the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) for 2021 went from 10.15% to 10.18%, while that for 2022 went from 5% to 5.02%.

(With Estadão Content and Reuters)