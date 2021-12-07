Doutor Jairo · Vitamin D deficiency increases risk of cardiovascular disease

Provided “free” by the sun, Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for many aspects of the body. , especially for bone health. However, when it is lacking, it is not only bone structure that can be harmed, but cardiovascular health as well.

These are the findings of a survey by the University of South Australia, which identified genetic evidence in relation to role of vitamin D in causing cardiovascular disease.

The study – published in European Heart Journal – showed that people with vitamin D deficiency are more likely to suffer from heart disease and higher blood pressure when compared to those with a normal level of the nutrient.

For participants with lower concentrations, for example, the risk of facing a heart problem was more than doubled observed in subjects who had sufficient concentrations.

In Brazil and in the world

Globally, cardiovascular disease is still the leading cause of death worldwide – mainly ischemic heart disease and stroke –, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives a year.

In Brazil, approximately 14 million people live with a cardiovascular condition and at least 400,000 die annually, about 30% of deaths in the country.

Regarding vitamin D, according to a survey by Fiocruz, 875,000 Brazilians over 50 years of age have a nutrient deficiency and another 7.5 million in this same age group have contractions that are less than those considered healthy.

For researchers to better understand the role of vitamin D deficiency in heart health can help reduce the overall burden these conditions cause.

Remember that vitamin D is also present in foods, including fish and eggs. Even so, food is a relatively poor source of this nutrient when compared to the sun.

How much vitamin D is enough?

The amount of vitamin D needed each day depends on age. Recommended average daily amounts are listed below in micrograms (mcg) and International Units (IU):

life stage Recommended Quantity From birth to 12 months 10 mcg (400 IU) Children from 1 to 13 years old 15 mcg (600 IU) Adolescents from 14 to 18 years old 15 mcg (600 IU) Adults from 19 to 70 years old 15 mcg (600 IU) Adults 71 years and older 20 mcg (800 IU) Adolescents and pregnant and breastfeeding women 15 mcg (600 IU)

4.4% of cases avoided

The research was carried out on a large scale and used a new genetic approach in order to Assess How Vitamin D Levels May Affect Your Risk for Cardiovascular Disease based on how high the actual levels of the participants were.

Information from 267,980 individuals was used and, according to the authors, the results suggest that if vitamin D levels are high within the norms, this should also positively impact rates of cardiovascular disease.

Among study participants, for example, according to the authors, when increasing the levels of individuals with vitamin D deficiency to at least 20 ng/mL (50 nmol/L), an estimated 4.4% of all cases of heart problems could have been prevented.

