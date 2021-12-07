Dozens of Spanish ICU workers test positive for Covid after Christmas party | World

At least 68 intensive care doctors and nurses at a hospital in Spain contracted Covid-19 after attending a Christmas party, health officials said on Monday (6).

The Andalusian government says it is investigating the source of the infection, but said that the employees of the University Hospital of Malaga participated in a party that brought together more than 170 people.

Health authorities in this region of southern Spain said that those infected had already been vaccinated. All 68 workers have mild symptoms of the disease.

Another hypothesis for the outbreak, according to the Andalusian government, would be that the virus would have spread during a meal shared by all hospital employees.

After this case, regional authorities asked that workers from other public or private hospitals not attend Christmas parties.

A company’s year-end meeting in Oslo, which brought together more than 100 people, has been considered by Norwegian authorities as the focus of an outbreak of Covid-19 in the country, with 60 positive cases – 17 of them are analyzed as cases suspects of the omicron variant.

The balance is still provisional and could increase with the advance of the sequencing tests, said in a note the city of the Norwegian capital – which confirmed, from genetic sequencing, at least one case of the new variant among the guests.

Between 100 and 120 employees got together a week ago for a get-together party for the company Scatec, which operates in the production of solar energy. One of the participants had recently traveled to southern Africa.