Dragon Age 4 highlights focus on single player and promises news in 2022

Last Saturday, December 4th, was this year’s Dragon Age Day, and it also marked a day of disappointment for fans of the series who were waiting for something new about it. Dragon Age 4. BioWare just published a post thanking the players for their support, and promising more information only next year.

“Speaking of building new worlds and stories for you guys to explore, we want to let everyone know we’re still working hard on the next single player focused experience for Dragon Age. We’re excited for next year, when we’ll be able to talk more about what we’re working on.” – stated the developer in her post on the game’s official website.

The text also served to reiterate the focus on the game’s single player campaign, after some rumors indicated that the game would have multiplayer or game-as-a-service aspects. These ideas seem to have been abandoned and Dragon Age 4 will follow the lines that consecrated its predecessors.

But the information that we will have news only next year also kills the hopes of appearing something of the game at The Game Awards 2021. This is the last big event of the year and, given its history, we can expect news about several games not yet released . Fans of Dragon Age maybe they were hoping to see some new trailer for the fourth game at the event, only the BioWare post makes it clear it won’t happen.