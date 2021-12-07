Drake calls for withdrawal of his two Grammy nominations | Pop & Art

Canadian singer Drake has asked that his two Grammy nominations this year be withdrawn, and the Recording Academy has granted his request, several sources told AFP on Monday (6).

Drake had been nominated in two rap categories for the January awards, but his hit album “Certified Lover Boy” does not appear in the overall award categories.

The reasons for the request were not disclosed by Drake representatives. A source close to the artist said he and his manager made the decision, which was accepted by the Grammy organizers.

The information was confirmed to AFP by an Academy source. Drake’s nominations were taken from the Grammy Awards website just at the beginning of the last round of voting.

Drake, one of the most influential musicians in the world, has won four Grammy Awards, but has also had run-ins with the Academy.

In a 2017 interview, he accused the award’s organizers of labeling him a rapper because he is black. “The only category I fit into is rap, maybe because I’ve raped in the past or because I’m black,” he told Apple’s Beats radio.

At the 2019 ceremony, Drake again publicly expressed his frustration that, he said, black hip-hop artists were not getting enough credit. “We operate in a field dominated by opinions and not facts”, lamented the singer when receiving the award for Best Rap Song for “God’s Plan”.

“This is an industry where sometimes the last word falls to a lot of people who may not understand what a mixed-race boy from Canada has to say,” he complained.

Other black artists, including The Weeknd, Frank Ocean and Jay-Z, have stated that they consider the Grammys irrelevant in recent years, especially given the lack of recognition of black artists.

The 64th Grammy Awards ceremony will be held January 31 in Los Angeles.