Drone footage reveals destruction caused by volcano eruption in Indonesia; deaths exceed 20 | World

An Indonesian volcano came back to life on Monday (6), releasing hot clouds of ash, two days after a violent eruption killed at least 22 people and left dozens missing.

Mount Semeru, the highest mountain on the island of Java, erupted on Saturday, triggering an imposing column of ash that covered nearby villages.

Aerial footage shows roofs emerging from a landscape of ash, while on land military, police and residents churned mud with their hands to remove casualties.

The death toll rose to 22 on Monday, and 27 people were missing, Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency said.

The volcano erupted again on Monday, confirmed the Indonesian Disaster Mitigation Center for Volcanology and Geology on its Twitter account, warning of continued seismic activity.

“Semeru is one of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia … it will remain active,” Liswanto, head of the Semeru Volcano Observatory, told Reuters.

Some villagers returned home to check belongings and livestock, but Liswanto urged people to keep to a safe distance.