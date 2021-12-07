E-commerce grows back on Black Friday, but delivery is still ‘bottleneck’ | Black Friday 2021

The surge in inflation in 2021 called into question the performance of trade during the end-of-year dates. First test of the period, Black Friday chased away this ghost and registered a good performance — at least in online sales.

According to a survey by NielsenIQ|Ebit granted exclusively to g1, the month of November had a 19% increase in e-commerce sales compared to the same period last year. The entire month’s clipping encompasses the retail strategy of spreading Black Friday promotions over the 30 days.

In 2021, e-commerce had BRL 15.2 billion in revenue, against BRL 12.8 billion in 2020. The number of orders rose 13%, from 22.8 million to 25.8 million in the month. The average ticket (average value of purchases) was higher, up 3%.

Considering only the date itself, were R$ 4.2 billion, a nominal growth of 5%. The number of orders dropped 9% to 5.6 million and the average ticket rose 16%.

But the survey also shows a reduction in the “dependence” of Black Friday for November, which proves the spread of sales throughout the month. In 2019, the date represented 36% of the month’s sales. In 2020, 31%. This year, the slice was 28%.

The 2020 Black Friday had been the highlight of digital sales, driven by the coronavirus pandemic. At that time, the country was experiencing a massive population migration to online shopping with less circulation on the streets.

There was also a reduction in the consumption of services — bars, restaurants and tourism, for example — which helped the richest population to have more money in their hands. Finally, the poorest had an income boost with Emergency Aid.

“The limitation of physical trade last year created a high basis for comparison, which was surpassed this year. The result was very positive”, says Marcelo Osanai, head of e-commerce at NielsenIQ|Ebit.

In physical retail, the numbers will still be calculated. For an initial estimate, the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) measures the flow of consumers in stores on Black Friday days.

The entity says that the increase was small: 5% increase compared to a normal week. Last year, with the limitations imposed by the coronavirus, the increase was 8% compared to previous weeks.

“Retail sales with Black Friday have certainly grown compared to last year, but sales volume has dropped. Our forecast is for a drop of 6.5%”, says Fabio Bentes, economist at CNC.

Online sales hit R$ 5 billion on Black Friday

For years, major retailers have been directing heavy investments to their technology sectors in times of Black Friday. The result was evident: the occurrences of a website crash or problems with finalizing purchases became exceptions.

The special monitoring of Complain Here shows that failures to complete a purchase represent today only 6.5% of customer complaints on Black Friday. In the past, the category has already led the ranking.

The new challenge for retailers is to improve deliveries. In the survey by Reclame Aqui, the delay is pointed out as a reason for the displeasure of 19.9% ​​of the complainants between the 24th and 26th of November.

Therefore, logistics is in the sights of the innovation sector of the main companies in the market. The balance sheets for the 3rd quarter of the large retailers highlight the evolution of each one.

Black Friday challenges delivery logistics to meet increased demand

Magazine Luiza states that 57% of purchases made directly at the company (so-called 1P) are delivered within 24 hours. In 80 cities, the deadline can be 1h. For the marketplace (3P mode, in which the seller is another company, using the retailer’s digital platform), around 28% of deliveries are made within 48 hours.

The Magalu Agency was recently launched, which uses physical stores as delivery points for orders from marketplaces as well. It is a third-party replica of the so-called “Ship From Store”, in which Magalu uses its physical stores as small distribution centers to streamline direct purchases.

Mercado Livre has the entire segment “Mercado Shipping” focused on the logistics of products sold on the platform. On balance, the company says that “more than half of our shipments were delivered the same day or the next day”.

According to the company, the “Fullfilment” model – in which Mercado Livre stores and takes care of all the logistics for the platform’s sellers – allows purchases made in 50 cities to be delivered on the same day. In up to two days, that number jumps to 4.7 thousand cities, covering 90% of deliveries.

Americanas SA has a specific “fast delivery” division for certain products and specific times. The company reported that its deliveries within 3 hours represented 15% of the total for this scope and in 24 hours, 52%. According to the company, this includes 1P and 3P modalities.

Finally, Via (formerly Via Varejo, owner of the Casas Bahia and Ponto Frio brands) says that 15% of the company’s sales are made on the same day, in 65 cities in 14 states. The company also uses its 1,000 physical stores as centers for faster distribution and reinforced the team with 1,200 temporary workers for Black Friday.

Black Friday: 59% of consumers want to take advantage of offers in physical and virtual stores

The issue is so central that there is a war even in the marketing departments of companies for the right to use the slogan “fastest delivery in Brazil”. There were three actions running at the National Advertising Self-Regulation Council (Conar) in which a company contests its competitor’s advertising.

The first to reach a definitive decision was the lawsuit in which Mercado Livre sued Americanas SA (at that time still called B2W) for claiming in an advertisement that Americanas.com would be the “only company that commits to delivering products within three hours” on Black Friday 2020.

The rapporteur of the case, Adriana Pinheiro Machado, voted for permission for B2W to use the piece, conditioned to make it clear that Americanas.com offered the fastest mode of delivery “in certain places in Brazil” and specific products. The other board members followed the decision.

This “jurisprudence” was the basis for the remaining decisions – one in which Magazine Luiza turned the Mercado Livre into action and the other in the opposite direction. The stock appeals were judged last week.

In general, it has been established that retailers can use the slogan in specific clippings of product type, city or region of the country, time frame or specific events to say they have the fastest delivery, but only through some study that proves the claim.

In a note, Magalu says it works with a “robust” survey and will only need to update the methodology information in the ads. “This survey considers the delivery times of eight companies in the sector, in 45 cities — between capitals and cities in the interior — and of more than 3,500 products from 48 different categories”, says the company.