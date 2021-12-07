“Each one has to follow”, says Pamella Holanda after DJ Ivis’s return to the music world

After DJ Ivis returned to participating in musical events over the weekend, Pamella Holanda, the singer-songwriter’s ex-wife, spoke about the current moment in her life and the exposure her daughter’s father has been having after a few months in prison for assault against her.

“Each one has to follow. Enough of the controversy, it’s done. May everyone be happy” highlighted the influencer for Léo Dias’ column in Metrópoles. In October, when DJ Ivis was released on bail, Pamella used social media to say she didn’t feel safe and disagreed with the court decision.

She laments the instant success of her ex-husband, who has participated in several events and received praise from famous singers like João Gomes.

“Life has to go on, on both sides. And he has to work to take care of his daughter too. I knew this would happen, but I didn’t expect it to be so fast. I don’t want to talk about it anymore. Today is my time. I want to enjoy it,” said Pamella.

