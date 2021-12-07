‘Earth’s Black Box’: Device to be installed in Australia will save climate crisis data for future generations

TASMANIA — A device capable of storing data on Earth’s climate for decades will be installed in Tasmania, southern Australia, in early 2022. The item dubbed the “Earth Black Box” aims to raise awareness of the impact of human actions on the environment and show in the future how humanity has failed or managed to preserve the planet.

The initiative is a partnership between researchers at the University of Tasmania and a marketing and communication company called Clemenger BBDO. The box will be the size of a bus, will be made of steel and will run on a battery powered by solar panels. Although it is not yet built, data warehousing has started since the COP26 held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.

The researchers estimate that the item would be able to store information for 30 or 50 years and are studying ways to increase this period. The device collects data on changes in land and sea temperature, ocean acidification, amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, energy consumption, military spending, world population, among others.

The developers are also working on ways to make it easier to access data in the future, as today advanced computers are needed to run the project. The team plans, for example, to use mathematical symbols and inscriptions on the box’s structure, which would include instructions needed to decode the box’s information.

“How this story ends depends only on us. Only one thing is certain: your actions or lack of them are now being recorded”, warn the creators of the project.