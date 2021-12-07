Edge X30: Motorola Unveils First Photos Captured by Top of the Line with Under-Screen Sensor

Motorola has already confirmed that the Edge X30 will have a 60MP camera under the screen and now we have official images captured with this device that were released by the manufacturer itself to give us a preview of what it is capable of.

As you can see, one of the teasers published by Motorola on Weibo indicates that the images were mostly captured at night with the 50MP rear sensors.

The main set is to be comprised of a 50MP sensor, a 50MP ultrawide secondary and a third which has not yet been spec released.

The front camera should have a 60MP sensor, a very impressive set capable of capturing beautiful photos at night.

As you can see above, the Motorola Edge X30 should also be able to take good pictures with the front camera under the screen, possibly being one of the first devices with good results with this technology.

Chen Jin, Lenovo China Manager, further mentioned that the Motorola Edge X30 will still have Gorilla Glass protection on both sides, new features and embedded technologies.

Finally, Jin confirmed that the Motorola S30 will be a model with LCD screen and Snapdragon 888 Plus chip. It will be featured alongside the Edge X30 on December 9th at an event in China, as you can see from the invitations above with gold and silver joker cards representing the new devices.

