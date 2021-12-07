Elenice blackmails Christian after son evicts her with lover · TV News

Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) will threaten Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) in Um Lugar ao Sol. . He will go to the property and drive her away without pity or pity. But the ex-dondoca will pull a card out of her sleeve so she won’t be chased away and will blackmail him.

The dead twin’s foster mother had kept the secret for years that he was barren. The playboy had mumps when he was 16, and the disease left him infertile. Not knowing that her adopted son died, Elenice underwent a DNA test that proved that the faker is not the father of Maria Fernanda’s (Fernanda Nobre) child.

Thanks to the bitch, Christian was forgiven by his wife and, as a bonus, he discovered that the character of Fernanda Nobre was bluffing. However, this will not make him an accomplice of the scammer, who is taking over his daughter-in-law’s mother’s property. In the serial, Elenice was to sell the apartment to her daughter-in-law.

In scenes that will air from the next 18th , Christian will know that Alipio is living with Elenice in the coverage of his mother-in-law. He will try to throw her out, but the veteran will threaten him. Everything indicates that she will use the information that the “son” to create chaos, since she knows that the boy does not want to lose his wife or his job in his father-in-law’s company.

Renato’s past is capable of signifying the downfall of his fake brother. Barbara believes that Renato is the father of her baby. Elenice even raised the possibility that the young woman had “jumped the fence”, but Christian doesn’t want any of that to come to light.

For those who don’t know, Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​encouraged his daughters to sell the property that belonged to his ex-wife. Traumatized, Nicole (Ana Baird) doesn’t even want to go into the penthouse. Her and Barbara’s mother was bipolar, and they are both terrified of their mother’s memories.

This week, Nicole will get interested in renting the deck. Barbara will notify Elenice and terrify her. However, the ex-madam, who installed herself in the place quietly, will end up gaining more time because the tenants will end up declining the lease.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters in total. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be aired until March of next year.

