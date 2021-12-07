Elon Musk Makes Rules Of Space, But They Need To Be Contained, Says ESA Director – 12/06/2021

Elon Musk is rapidly dominating the space economy and action must be taken to curb his ambitions. This is the assessment of the director general of ESA (acronym for European Space Agency), Josef Aschbacher, according to an interview given to the “Financial Times” newspaper.

For the professional, European leaders need to stop helping Musk in their pretensions, because this could harm the continent’s own companies in the commercial exploration of space in the future.

“You have one person owning half of the world’s active satellites. That’s pretty incredible. In fact, he’s the one setting the rules,” Aschbacher said, referring to the rapid expansion of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite launch, focused on offering internet services.

“Space is becoming more and more restrictive in terms of frequency and orbital areas,” added Aschbacher. “Europe’s governments should collectively have an interest in giving European providers [de internet] equal opportunities to compete in a fair market.”

Musk’s plans

Starlink satellites belong to SpaceX, the private space company founded and directed by Musk.

With a constellation of more than 1,700 launched in low earth orbit (below 2,000 km), the satellites offer internet access in more than 20 countries in which the company is authorized to operate.

There are already more than 140 thousand people in the world accessing the internet through this technology.

targeted criticism

One of the targets of criticism from the ESA leader is Germany, which recently went to the International Telecommunications Union, an agency of the UN (United Nations) that regulates the use of wireless frequencies for data transport, to ensure that Starlink have spectrum for the operation of 40 thousand satellites.

Another country that is seen as little active in market regulation is the United Kingdom, whose government funds OneWeb, an initiative similar to Starlink to offer internet through a constellation of satellites.

In addition to OneWeb, there are plans by the Chinese government and Amazon to also send such technologies to low earth orbit to exploit the internet service offer.

With the help of US authorities, Musk’s company obtained the necessary license to launch another 30,000 satellites. The executive even recently announced that SpaceX is prepared to spend up to US$ 30 billion dollars (BRL 170.4 billion) on its expansion.

Therefore, for the director general of ESA, European leaders need to act more quickly, before the market is completely controlled by a few competitors from the United States.

The country, according to him, is interested in guaranteeing the dominance of some economic sectors. “This is happening very, very, very, very clearly. And very strongly,” he said.

embarrassment in Brazil

Josef Aschbacher’s statement comes at a time of rapprochement between the Brazilian government and SpaceX, which caused a fair exit for the National Telecommunications Agency, Anatel.

Over the weekend, the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper highlighted that the agency is currently evaluating an application by Musk’s company to offer internet in Brazil, in a plan developed by the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria. The intention is to use Starlink technology to bring the internet to rural schools, especially in the Amazon.

Minister Faria publicly highlighted his approach to Musk, which caused embarrassment, as it is up to Anatel to decide whether or not there is technical feasibility for providing the service. Offering low earth orbit satellite internet is a new market and one that still faces regulatory issues around the world.

According to the newspaper, technicians from Anatel revealed that there was a request for “speed” in the process of evaluating SpaceX’s viability. For his part, Faria denied that there was any pressure on the agency.