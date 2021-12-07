Embraer (EMBR3) receives two positive news about eVTOLs; shares close with a 5.6% jump

Eve, an Embraer company (EMBR3), and Sydney Seaplanes, announced today (6) a partnership that will allow the start of the implementation of electric air taxi operations in the Greater Sydney region, in Australia.

Through the partnership, Sydney Seaplanes has ordered 50 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft from Eve, with deliveries expected to begin in 2026.

The new partnership accelerates more sustainable tourism in the Greater Sydney region using 100% electric, zero-emission aviation.

EMBR3 shares closed with a 5.64% jump on the B3, to R$20.23, in a day that was also high for the Ibovespa.

It should be noted that over the weekend, Eve announced a partnership with Australian helicopter operator Nautilus Aviation to develop the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem in Australia.

Nautilus has ordered ten Eve Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft to operate at tourist attractions in Queensland, North Oceania.

In the evaluation of Itaú BBA, the two ads involving Eve are positive. “The orders from Nautilus and Sydney Seaplanes combined with the latest announcements from Bristow and Avantto represent an additional 260 eVTOL orders not yet reflected in our model (which incorporates 250 aircraft), implying an extra $5.90 per ADR Embraer (ERJ) compared to our 2022 target price of US$21 per paper”, they assess. The recommendation for ADRs (in practice, the company’s assets traded in the US) is outperform (performance above the market average).

Nautilus’ order alone would lead to an additional $0.20 per ERJ asset, while Sydney Seaplanes would represent an extra $1.10 per ERJ paper.

Analysts at BBA point out that, in recent months, Eve has been announcing several partnerships for the development of urban air mobility and reinforcing the demand for eVTOLs, as some of its employees (such as Helipass, Blade and Ascent) have also contracted eVTOL services from Eve through contracted flight hours.

“We believe that these developments can help investors to feel more comfortable when it comes to pricing subsidiaries. We note that Embraer has an ongoing negotiation about a possible merger between Eve and Zanite Acquisition Corp (a US-listed SPAC), which could be a catalyst for equities,” they point out. Analysts maintain the target price but see the potential to revise their estimates upwards.

