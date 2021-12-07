Equity funds help newcomers to the stock market; event explains how they work – 12/07/2021

If you are a novice investor, you may have heard of equity funds. Thinking about investing in them? Before, find out if this type of investment is really for your investor profile, learn the difference between stock funds and types of management (passive and active).

In the next UOL Investor’s Guide, a series of fortnightly and free UOL events for those who want to learn how to take better care of their money and invest, you You will understand how equity funds work, what the advantages and risks are, and what to assess before putting your money into them.

The event takes place in a little while, at 11am, and it’s free. To watch, simply access the pages of UOL, UOL Economia or UOL Investimentos. The meeting is open to all readers on the day of the broadcast. Afterwards, the video will be available only to subscribers of UOL —who already have access to previous events in the Guide.

Equity funds have professional managers behind them

Specialists Phil Soares, chief equity analyst at Órama Investimentos, and Marcelo Weber, CEO of asset manager Invexa Capital, also talk about what to consider when investing in equity funds, which are managed by professional managers.

Is it better to invest in the Stock Exchange by buying shares directly or through a stock fund? What are the fund fees? What is “wallet rotation”? Experts answer these and other questions.

Phil Soares, chief equity analyst at Órama Investimentos, is CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) certified and is a portfolio manager authorized by the CVM (Securities Commission). He has stints at Polo, Ativa and Tagus.

Marcelo Weber, CEO of Invexa Capital asset manager, is an economist graduated from UFSC (Federal University of Santa Catarina) and administrator at Esag-Udesc (Center for Administration and Socioeconomic Sciences of the University of the State of Santa Catarina). Professional master’s degree in economics and finance from FGV EESP (Fundação Getulio Vargas School of Economics), he has been working in the financial market since 2001, working at brokerages and banks. Invexa Capital, of which he is one of the founders, was created in 2011 in São Paulo, but soon after moved to Blumenau (SC).

UOL Investor’s Guide is a trail for those who want to invest

The UOL Investor’s Guide is a series of fortnightly and free of charge events. UOL which works as a knowledge trail, which will cover topics such as behavior, basic investments for beginners, to more daring investments, such as stocks, multimarket funds and even cryptocurrencies.

To help readers along this trail, professional investors, analysts, and leading market experts will teach biweekly classes to teach step-by-step investing.

You can check the UOL Investor’s Guide schedule here.

Do you know UOL’s investment page?

At UOL, you will find an investment page that presents content for those who want to learn to invest, or to invest better.

Those who subscribe to UOL have access to recommended portfolios, e-books, WhatsApp and Telegram groups, exclusive lives with specialists in investments and finance, stock exchange analyzes and access to all UOL’s investment content. Click here and subscribe to UOL now, and have 7 days free to access the best UOL content.