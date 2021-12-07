Ethanol hybrid car will be ‘jabuticaba for export’, says president of Volkswagen – Economy

Called ‘dinosaur’ by executives at the headquarters in Germany, for defending a fuel that seemed outdated in times of world electrification, the president of Volkswagen Latin America, Pablo Di Si, ended up convincing the world council that the ethanol it is an alternative in the decarbonization process for less developed countries. It won carte blanche to create a research and development center for biofuels which, according to him, will be able to export technologies to countries in the same situation as Brazil. Check out excerpts from the interview below.

Why mr. took on the task of being an ethanol ‘propaganda kid’?

In the last two years I have seen Europe, the US and China advancing a lot in electric cars and I thought about the future of the automobile industry in Brazil in 10, 20, 30 years. I don’t think companies will install electric car factories in this region. But when I talked about ethanol in the matrix, they called me a dinosaur, as they considered it an old solution.

What mr. did to change this view?

At the invitation of the CEO, Herbert Diess, I presented to the global council the concepts of ethanol, which, depending on the car, emits up to 80% less CO2 than a gasoline one, when measuring the complete fuel production cycle. I showed that Brazil does not need to wait 20 years or more until electrification arrives to promote decarbonization. More than a ‘propaganda kid’, I am a person who believes in the country and that we have a sustainable model to offer. The board understood and placed biofuel on the group’s strategic map.

What does that mean?

We are going to use part of the R$ 7 billion of the investment foreseen until 2026 in an unprecedented R&D center to work, among other projects, in the development of flex hybrid cars, which will be able to use sugarcane ethanol or another type of biofuel and the cell car of fuel extracted from ethanol. We have a partnership with Unicamp on this project.

Will it no longer be a Brazilian ‘jabuticaba’?

This time it will be a ‘jabuticaba for export’, as we will be able to export engines, engineering and flex technology to countries like South Africa, India, Russia and Southeast Asia, which will also take a long time to reach the electrification process. In Africa, for example, 80% of the energy matrix is ​​generated by coal. If you plug in to charge your car battery, you’ll need more charcoal, which is absurd. Several countries are increasing the percentage of ethanol in gasoline. India is close to passing a law for the use of flex engines. In the first quarter of 2022, I’m going there to help develop this new policy.

Will Germany be able to use a Brazilian ethanol cell technology with another type of fuel?

Of course, because it will be a flex product. The concept is to use a hybrid flex engine and if the country does not have ethanol, it can use gasoline, for example.

Do other automakers accompany you on this mission?

Few.

Why?

Generally speaking, most automakers say that the future is electric and each one has its own strategy. Volkswagen itself is investing €75 billion in electrics and hybrids. But we show that there are other paths as well. Why invest billions and billions of dollars in electric cars in Brazil if we already have biofuels? Furthermore, any public policy must have three bases: sustainable, social and economic environment. The ethanol industry has all three because it creates jobs. In addition, with sugarcane bagasse, which was previously waste, today biomethane and biogas are made, that is, with ethanol we supply cars and the energy matrix.

Will Brazil not be left behind in the electric market?

The importance is not the electric or combustion car, but that it is carbon neutral and sustainable, and ethanol does that. If the country has a clean energy matrix and the consumer wants electric cars, it makes sense to have a more aggressive electrification policy. In Brazil, the electric car even makes sense, as the energy matrix is ​​clean, but when we compare the results with ethanol (of issue) are more or less the same. The most advantageous here is the hybrid flex car, because it combines a good energy matrix with ethanol. It does not mean that there will not be electric cars in the country. Next Tuesday, 7th, we will launch two models, the ID.3 and the ID.4.

Will Brazil have a significant fleet of trams in the future?

I always say that Volkswagen will have electric, hybrid and ethanol cars. What we have to encourage is the car with the most sustainable technology. For me they are complementary technologies. Imagine if Brazil has to wait for electrification? It may take 20 or 30 years, but we need to decarbonize first and ethanol is fantastic for that period. Then we can balance demand with electrics and hybrids.

But mr. he said that companies do not show interest in producing electric here.

It’s a personal opinion. I don’t think because of the huge investment required. So far, no advertisements have been seen in Latin America. Maybe there’s something in CKD (sets for local assembly only), but I’m talking about car factories, batteries, battery recycling. Germany is experiencing a positive transformation, but with strong government support. The country has a strategic vision for the sector, it will invest and generate a chain of jobs. At Volkswagen, we are transforming engine factories into battery factories, from combustion cars to electric cars, and we are creating recycling centers. I know a little about the Brazilian industry and I don’t see that there will be heavy investment in electric power in the next 10 to 15 years. But I could be wrong, it could be that tomorrow some company will make an announcement.