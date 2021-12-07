Euphoria in Renato Augusto’s goal and Libertadores go behind the scenes of Corinthians’ draw

Last Sunday, Corinthians drew 1-1 against Grêmio for the Brazilian Championship. With the presence and support of Fiel, Timão confirmed a spot in the group stage of the Libertadores 2022. At the end of this Monday night, the club released the backstage of the tie.

This was the Corinthians’ last match in Itaquera in the 2021 season. The duel confirmed the importance of the confrontation against the team from Rio Grande do Sul and Vitinho’s happiness in qualifying for the Libertadores. O my helm separated some of the main moments for you, fan. Check out!

pre-game

Just like the days, the moments that preceded the duel between Corinthians and Grêmio were full of motivation for Timão to take the field in front of the team from Rio Grande do Sul. The opponent, who played an important role in the fall of Corinthians in 2007, is still fighting relegation, but the focus in Alvinegro was on his main objective: to confirm a direct spot for Libertadores da América.

“Our goal is big for f**k, huh! It’s in our hand, so let’s go! From start to finish, it’s worth it! F**k the other side. Let’s go smart to play, confident!”, said the physical trainer Flávio de Oliveira still in the dressing room.

“Let’s go strong, gentlemen! Let’s go strong because you gave yourselves that right”, completed coach Sylvinho.

In the corridors, before the athletes warm up on the Neo Química Arena lawn, goalkeeper Cássio highlighted the work done by the group this season. In addition, the archer sought to motivate his teammates by highlighting the confrontation as a “decision”.

“We arrived here because of our merit. It wasn’t me, it wasn’t him, it was everyone’s credit here. Forget everything out there, let’s take the field. As Renato said: it’s a decision!”, said the goalkeeper Cassius.

Gone, Liberators!

Corinthians left behind on the scoreboard in the first half, but sought the equalizer in the final stretch of the match. At the end of the game, after the euphoria of the goal scored by Renato Augusto, defensive midfielder Vitinho asked: “Liberta? Are we already in Liberta or not? Are we already in Liberta?”.

The draw confirmed the Parque São Jorge team in the group stage of the continental competition in 2022. Despite this, coach Sylvinho made it clear that the team will still seek the three points against Juventude to close the season with a victory.

“Gentlemen, it’s not over. I told you ten rounds ago, before Fluminense. This championship goes until the end and there we’ll decide. I want more, we want more. We’re a great club. It was hard to chase. It was difficult. Everyone prepare, well prepared. You know what it is to chase. Be prepared, enjoy with your family, friends. Rest and tomorrow we are back!”, concluded the Corinthians coach.

Check out the full backstage of the Corinthians-Grêmio draw

