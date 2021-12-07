European agency authorizes arthritis treatment for covid-19

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) authorized this Monday (6) the use of tocilizumab, a treatment for arthritis, for patients hospitalized for a severe form of covid-19, claiming it reduces the risk of death.

The anti-inflammatory, manufactured by Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche and marketed under the name RoActemra in Europe, should be administered with corticosteroids to this category of patients, concluded the European Union regulator, ahead of the World Health Organization and the States United.

The EMA recommended expanding the use of tocilizumab to adults with covid-19 who are receiving “systemic” corticosteroid therapy and require supplemental oxygen or mechanical ventilation.

The European Commission will now have to follow the recommendation of the regulator, based in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Available for the treatment of arthritis in adults and children, tocilizumab works by suppressing the dangerous “cytokine storm,” an overreaction of the immune system to the coronavirus.

According to the EMA, a study of more than 4,000 patients with severe cases of covid-19 showed that the drug, given intravenously or by injection, reduced the risk of death and the length of hospital stay.

However, it should be prescribed along with corticosteroids because “increased mortality cannot be excluded” if used without them, he emphasized.

Treatment extends the range of EU tools to combat covid-19. That already includes four vaccines, two antibody treatments, including Roche’s Regeneron, and future emergency use of the pill developed by MSD.