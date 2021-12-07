European Central Bank to redesign euro banknotes as inclusion effort – 12/06/2021 – Market

The European Central Bank (ECB) said on Monday (6) that it plans to redesign the euro banknotes in the next three years so that Europeans of all ages and origins can identify with them more.
The ECB’s discussion groups will now gather input from the public in the 19 euro-sharers on the general theme of the new notes, the ECB said.
The new design will replace the windows, doors and bridges of different architectural styles that have adorned euro banknotes since their launch in 2002.
