Euthanasia capsule passes ‘legal review’ in Switzerland, announces manufacturer; forecast is for use to start next year | World

A coffin-shaped capsule that allows occupants to practice euthanasia has passed a legal review in Switzerland, according to its creators. This means that it could be legally operated in the European country, they say.

The Sarco machine can be operated from the inside and works by reducing the oxygen level in the capsule until it exceeds a critical level at which the patient dies. The information is from “The Independent”.

The process takes less than a minute and death occurs due to hypoxia (lack of oxygen in the organs) and hypocapnia (low carbon dioxide in the blood). The goal is to allow a person to die relatively peacefully and without pain, according to its inventors.

Assisted suicide is legal in Switzerland and around 1,300 people used the services of the Dignitas and Exit euthanasia organizations last year.

Both companies use a Ingestible liquid barbiturate to induce a deep coma in two to five minutes, followed by death.

The “suicide capsule” is the brainchild of Dr. Philip Nitschke, nicknamed “Dr. Death”, who serves as director of the non-profit organization Exit International.

The Sarco – short for sarcophagus – is designed to be towed to a location preferred by the users, such as a beautiful outdoor setting, and then the biodegradable capsule where the patient dies can be detached from the base to serve as a coffin.

Dr. Nitschke faced opposition from opponents of the right to euthanasia, in part because of the method used.

“Gas may never be an acceptable method for assisted suicide in Europe due to the negative connotations of the Holocaust,” Dr. Nitschke told The Independent in a 2018 interview. “Some even said it’s just a glorified gas chamber. ”

Sarco has also come under fire for its futuristic design, which some say glamorizes suicide, as well as a virtual reality app that allows people to “experience their own virtual death.” This virtual experience was presented at the Westerkerk church in Amsterdam at the Funeral Expo 2018 fair, raising concerns in the church council.

“Westerkerk will never support people offering equipment as promoted by Dr. Nitschke and we seriously wonder if that makes for a thorough and thoughtful discussion around the issue,” said at the time Jeroen Kramer, chairman of the Westerkerk church council. and we cannot support any suggestion to use such equipment.”

Currently, there are only two Sarco prototypes, but Exit International is 3D printing a third machine that it hopes will be ready for operation in Switzerland next year.

Dr. Nitschke told local media last week that “there are no legal issues” and that discussions are ongoing with various groups in Switzerland with the aim of offering the capsule for assisted suicide.