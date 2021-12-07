Everything at stake in the last round of the group stage

The final round of the group stage of the European Champions League defines this week the last five places to the round of 16. Barcelona, ​​Benfica, Porto, Milan, Atlético de Madrid and several other clubs are involved, the games start today (7), and the UOL Sport brings down little guide of all keys.

The ranking model is simple: the top two in each group go to the round of 16 (the leaders in one pot in the draw; the others in the other). The third place will compete in the Europa League; and the last one is out of both competitions. At this stage of the Champions League, the main tie-breaking criterion is head-to-head (including goal difference in direct matches).

The groups that play today (7):

Group A – City and PSG in the round of 16

Manchester City (12 points) and Paris Saint-Germain (eight) are already guaranteed in the round of 16 and with their positions defined in the group. The round only serves to define who will go to the Europa League: RB Leipzig (which hosts City) or Club Brugge (which visits PSG) – both have four points, and the Germans are ahead in the tie-breaking criteria. The games are at 14:45 (GMT) today (7).

Group B – Three candidates, one vacancy

Porto and Atlético face off in a direct duel, but may end up eliminated together Image: REUTERS/Susana Vera

Liverpool dominated the group completely (15 points) and already have the lead guaranteed, but the second place in the round of 16 should motivate a fierce fight. Porto have one point more than Milan and Atlético de Madrid, the games are at 17:00 today (7), and the scenarios are as follows:

Port advances if:

win Atletico Madrid at home;

or tie with Atlético, and Milan tie with Liverpool.

Atlético advances if:

beat Porto away from home, and Milan not beat Liverpool;

or beating Porto away from home, for a bigger difference than Milan’s victory over Liverpool.

Milan advances if:

beat Liverpool, and Porto and Atlético draw;

beat Liverpool by a difference equal to or greater than an Atlético victory over Porto.

Group C – All defined

Everything is already defined, and the final round at 17:00 today (7) is just to comply with the schedule. Ajax goes first; Sporting is the second; Borussia Dortmund goes to Europa League; and Besiktas are out of European competition this season.

Group D – Direct play for leadership

Real Madrid and Internazionale are guaranteed in the round of 16 and face off at the Santiago Bernabéu to define who leaves the group with the best campaign. The merengue team has two more points, so a draw confirms the lead; Inter have to win away from home to take the first position. Sheriff will play in the Europa League, but before that he will meet the schedule on a visit to the eliminated Shakhtar Donetsk. The games are at 5 pm today (7).

The groups that play tomorrow (8):

Group E – Barcelona at risk

Bayern Munich have more than 15 points, the best attack in the Champions League and leave the fight for the second spot to Barcelona (seven points) and Benfica (five). The Catalan side are all up to you, but that doesn’t mean much when you visit Bayern — who have only lost at home twice in the last 365 days. The games are at 5 pm tomorrow (8), and the scenarios are:

Barcelona advances if:

beat Bayern away from home;

or Benfica don’t beat Dynamo Kiev.

Benfica advances if:

beat Dynamo Kiev at home, and Barcelona don’t beat Bayern.

Group F – Early playoff

Recent sensation by Champions, Atalanta by Rafael Tolói and co. need to win to continue to qualify Image: JOSE JORDAN / AFP

Manchester United ranked first and only fulfills the table after receiving the eliminated Young Boys, but the other game is unmissable. Atalanta and Villarreal have a direct confrontation in Italy, whoever wins will qualify, and the draw belongs to the visitors — the loser goes to the Europa League. The games are at 5pm tomorrow (8).

Group G – Anything can happen

Absolutely everything open in the most balanced bracket of Champions. Lille (eight points) and RB Salzburg (seven) are ahead, but Sevilla (six) and Wolfsburg (five) are also entirely up to them. Basically, whoever wins passes the stage, and there may even be a triple draw in the final classification. Every goal can change everything, and the games are at 17:00 tomorrow (8).

Lille advances if:

win or draw with Wolfsburg.

RB Salzburg advances if:

win or draw with Sevilla.*

Seville advances if:

beat RB Salzburg away from home.

Wolfsburg advances if:

beat Lille at home.

*In the event of a Wolfsburg win and a draw between Salzburg and Sevilla, there would be a triple draw that would benefit the German and Austrian teams and leave Lille in third.

Group H – Chelsea and Juve tied

Chelsea are a simple victory away from Zenit, away from home, to confirm the leadership of the group. If they stumble, however, it opens the way for Juventus to take the lead with a victory over Malmö. The Europa League place belongs to Zenit, and the games start at 2:45 pm tomorrow (8).