Ex-husband Hans Donner praises actress

Mila Moreira died early this Monday, aged 75, after being hospitalized at Copa Star Hospital, in Rio de Janeiro. Several artists and personalities spoke about the death, including German designer Hans Donner, 73, former boyfriend of the actress and model.

In a statement sent to splash, the former TV Globo employee lamented the death of his ex-partner and praised her. “Sad to receive this news and hear about the departure of dear Mila Moreira,” he said.

Incredible professional, a woman of unique elegance, dynamism and independence.

“My feelings to family and friends,” he concluded.

Actress’s Death

The statement released by Copa Star did not say the cause of Mila’s death. However, Lilia Cabral stated, in an Instagram post, that her friend suffered a sudden illness.

CopaStar Hospital laments the death of patient Mila Moreira in the early hours of this Monday (06) and sympathizes with family and friends for this irreparable loss. The hospital also says it has no permission from the family to disclose more details. says the statement sent by the hospital

Lilia reinforced that her professional colleague was not sick.

I can’t believe it. Sad today, sad today for many friends, because Mila was adored by so many! I’m in shock, and I’m devastated. She was not sick, and a sudden illness led to this beautiful woman who was an example and inspiration to many women. wrote the actress

Mila was one of the first models to become an actress. Before making her debut in soap operas, she began her career at age 14 as a model. On TV Globo, he participated in works such as “Plumas e Paetês”, “Marrom Glacê”, “Ti Ti Ti” and “O Astro” — in all, there were 20 soap operas and five miniseries.

In a 2019 interview with Gshow, the actress said that she suffered prejudice for changing her career, as she had not studied performing arts.

At the time, it was not common to have a model doing television, so, of course, initially, there was a prejudice. Everyone was waiting to get their dick anyway. The slanted looks were more on account of being an out-of-class person. It was like today, people still think you’re stealing other people’s work. You study to be an actress and someone arrives who just because she’s cute and fashionable becomes an actress. he said

Mila Moreira’s family has yet to give details about the actress’ funeral and burial.