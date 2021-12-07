Exciting Teaser Invites Cast to Franchise’s 20th Anniversary Reunion; watch · Rolling Stone

The Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts special premieres on HBO Max on January 1, 2022

THE HBO Max revealed on social networks an unprecedented teaser of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, special meeting celebrating the 20th anniversary of the launch of The philosopher’s Stone(2001). (Via Omelet)

In less than a minute, we see footage of the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and a mysterious character reading an issue of the Daily Prophet, which announces: Hogwarts welcomes alumni.

The clip also shows Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid) receiving the invitation to the meeting – which was made through the iconic letter from Hogwarts – and Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley) boarding the train from platform 9 ¾.

Previously, the streaming platform provided a teaser with no unreleased scenes, just memorable moments from the eight Harry Potter films.

Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts

With Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and many other cast names, the meeting debuts in HBO Max on January 1, 2022 and promises to narrate the making-of of the film “through totally new and in-depth interviews.”