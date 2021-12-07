Extra data requirement to count light Covid cases on balance is criticized; ministry goes back | Health

The Ministry of Health informed this Monday (6) that, in response to requests from Conass and Conasems, Inclusion of lot number and manufacturer name of rapid antigen tests in E-SUS notifies is no longer mandatory. The decision was taken in November.

“The version was only released in September, at the request of the Health Departments. However, the mandatory registration of the test batch was excluded, in response to requests from Conass and Conasems, on November 19, 2021”, says the folder.

O problem arose because the system only allowed the confirmation of cases, even if positive, when all the extra data had been inserted.

The requirement, albeit indirectly, ended up favoring underreporting, which interferes with the adoption of public policies to fight the pandemic, since the data do not reflect the expansion of Covid-19 in the country.

“In addition to the difficulty of typing in the public sector, as there are many digits in the batch field, which generates many errors, we are being prevented from confirming most cases, even if positive, from the private sector”, informed the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) in a note to the g1. (See full note below)

The Council also informed that it alerted the problem to the Ministry on October 8 and that “e-SUS Notifica is a system for the epidemiological surveillance of cases and cannot include administrative data as a criterion for confirming a case.”

The Ministry also informed that the inclusion of the mandatory brand and batch number of rapid tests was proposed and agreed in a tripartite manner, that is, with the participation of representatives of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the National Council of Secretaries Municipal Health (Conasems) in June this year. (See full note below)

Testing helps predict new wave of Covid

According to experts, the requirement for extra data led to a new data deletion, as it was only possible to verify whether the person tested had a positive diagnosis for coronavirus by entering all the data.

“The few people being tested at E-sus Notifica are not being reported. That is: there is no information on whether it was positive or negative due to this variable of inclusion of batch and manufacturer”, explains infectologist Julio Croda.

Croda was director of the Department of Immunization and Communicable Diseases at the Ministry of Health during the administration of former minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta.

“The tests are for us to measure the incidence of the disease. We are following a drop in the number of hospitalizations and deaths, but an indicator that prepares us for a possible new wave is the indicator of the number of cases, and we do not have this data “, says the expert.

Even with the removal of the mandatory inclusion of extra data in the system, Croda points out that the problem of underreporting is likely to persist because the number of tests carried out in Brazil is still small.

“We are on a downward trend in everything and now an important moment begins with the arrival of a new variant, with the end-of-year parties and what happened last year, with the arrival of the range, can be repeated, and we are in the dark”

The new variant mentioned by Croda is B.1.1529, also known as omicron. It was first reported to WHO on 24 November 2021 by South Africa.

Until November 4th, Brazil had already confirmed six cases for the omicron variant, but the real number could be higher.

“The danger is for us to understand the size of gravity only when we are in chaos, with overcrowding of hospitalizations and deaths, as happened in Manaus last year. When you only observe hospitalization and death, you cannot plan the expansion of beds properly”, says Croda.

On October 8, CONASS sent an Official Letter to the Ministry of Health warning of this problem and requesting that the fields “manufacturer” and “batch” of rapid antigen tests are no longer considered mandatory for confirming cases of COVID-19. e-SUS Notifica is a system for the epidemiological surveillance of cases and cannot include administrative data as a case confirmation criterion.

It is also important to clarify that information about the manufacturer and batch is usually not included in the reports of exams carried out in the private sector, nor are they included in the list of data established by the MS itself for the transfer of laboratory information from the private sector to the RNDS.

With this, in addition to the difficulty of typing in the public sector, as there are many digits in the batch field, which generates many errors, we are being prevented from confirming most cases, even if positive, from the private sector.

It is also worth remembering that Epidemiological Surveillance is universal and cannot be restricted to cases diagnosed in the SUS.

Note from the Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health informs that the inclusion of the mandatory brand and batch number of rapid antigen tests in the E-SUS notifies was proposed and agreed on a tripartite basis in June this year, with the participation of representatives of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretariats (Conasems). The version was only released in September, at the request of the Health Departments. However, the mandatory registration of the test batch was excluded, in response to requests from Conass and Conasems, on November 19, 2021.