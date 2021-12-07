Falling Bitcoin: what to expect after devaluation of more than 20% over the weekend?

If until last week there was still an optimistic short-term mood in the cryptocurrency market, the scenario changed dramatically over the weekend, with Bitcoin (BTC) falling more than 20% and going below the $50,000 mark, at its worst performance since May.

With the move, investors are questioning whether losses can extend further, and what is the best strategy now. It is worth remembering that for the long term, the assessment remains positive among specialists, despite increased caution when the vision is of the short term.

“There was no specific news that caused the break of the US$ 50,000 barrier, but what is believed is that people who are leveraged with Bitcoin and altcoins ended up being liquidated, and this position liquidation ended up bringing down the market”, assesses Henrique Teixeira, country manager of Grupo Ripio.

Since Saturday, when it hit the $42,600 mark at some brokerages, Bitcoin has made a comeback and hasn’t traded below $46,000, though it hasn’t gone over $49,500 since. Despite the sign of stabilization, analysts do not rule out further corrections in the short term.

According to the analysis house CryptoQuant, although retail investors are not getting rid of their assets, large Bitcoin holders (whales) continue to deposit in brokers, in a move that points to the continuity of profit taking.

On the other hand, analysis by data firm Glassnode reveals that sales would largely come from investors who bought Bitcoin recently. Meanwhile, long-term holders, whose mood often sets the tone for the health of the market, mostly follow real estate.

Risk aversion impacted the decline

Understanding the reasons for the fall in recent days is also an important step in analyzing what to expect, and although there is still no consensus among experts on the causes, a broader situation is involved.

“For months there was a very high expectation in the market for a bull market, starting in December, but this current downturn indicates that the scenario may have changed, as the 20-week moving average, which is one of the indicators used, was broken”, says Mayra Siqueira, general manager of Binance do Brazil.

And among the assessments of various experts is the view that the global risk aversion scenario, which has so affected stock exchanges, has also impacted the mood in Crypto. Among the factors are fears of new lockdowns caused by the omicron variant, fears for the fate of Evergrande, in China, and monetary policy in the United States and Europe.

“Having a greater weight of institutional investors indicates that the crypto market may be more susceptible to macroeconomic news than in the past. Negative news, such as the default of Evergrande, or international monetary policy, impact the market more than it once did,” says Mayra.

On the last factor, on the one hand, there is an assessment that the rise in interest rates in the US favors Bitcoin, considered a protection asset against price increases. However, this scenario should lead the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates ahead of schedule, which could reverse and have a negative impact on cryptocurrencies.

Also in the news, investors are also keeping an eye out for issues involving US regulation. This recent drop also coincided with current US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chairman Gary Gensler meeting former SEC head Jay Clayton at an event in New York. Both agreed that, with the exception of Bitcoin, all other cryptocurrencies should likely be considered securities, reported The New York Times.

high leverage

Finally, the issue of leverage once again may have played an important role in the magnitude of the correction, as it did in the first half when China banned mining in the country.

This issue now involves high leverage in cryptocurrency derivatives, especially in perpetual contracts, which aim to trade in the short term with positions multiplied up to 100 times using leased crypto. Last week, the analysis house Arcane Research already warned about the increase in open interest even amid the fall in prices.

“Bitcoin open interest has remained above 365,000 BTC for over a month,” analysts wrote. “It’s not common to see such a high amount being held for so long. This may suggest that the market is saturated with leverage.”

An estimated $1 billion was liquidated from long positions as Bitcoin and other digital assets tumbled into Saturday night. Since then, interest rates charged by brokers for crypto rental have remained in the negative, indicating little interest in opening new positions.

If until recently there was excitement in the market that Bitcoin would soon reach $100,000, now is the time for caution to reassess the scenario. And while experts see a lesser chance for the cryptocurrency to return to its historical high in the short term, for the long-term investor these falls could turn out to be a good opportunity.

“It will take longer to get back to levels of $70,000 and above. We will follow in the next few days. This drop also opens up opportunities for other people to enter the downturn or increase their position”, concludes Teixeira.

