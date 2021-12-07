False creator of Bitcoin sentenced to pay R$ 570 million in damages

The fake Satoshi Nakamoto, Craig Wright, received this Monday (6) a verdict from a jury in the United States, which defined that he will have to pay US$ 100 million to a company.

The case in question was filed by the company administrator W&K Info Defense Research LLC, which Craig and Dave Kleiman founded in 2011. Currently, who runs this company is Dave’s brother, who passed away a few years ago.

In a lawsuit filed in 2018 and which has dragged on until now, Ira maintained that Craig had help from his late brother to “create” Bitcoin. Although he never proves it, Wright claims to be the creator of Bitcoin that carries the anonymous name of Satoshi Nakamoto, but without proof he became known as “Faketoshi“.

The lawsuit filed by Ira and the company under his command asked that the fake Satoshi be convicted of several crimes, including that of robbing the company that was responsible for Bitcoin’s initial mining.

In recent weeks, in this same process, Craig Wright has even threatened people involved in the cause.

False Satoshi Nakamoto will have to pay R$ 570 million to the company, avoiding paying billions

When the lawsuit was filed in 2018, Ira Kleiman asked that at least $10 billion be paid for the fake Satoshi Nakamoto. Over the years, that amount has appreciated at least 6 times, which would give tens of billions to be paid if Craig Wright were convicted.

However, on Monday, a jury in a federal court in the United States exempted Craig Wright from all but one of the charges brought by Ira Kleiman.

Ira said that his brother collaborated in the launch of Bitcoin, among other allegations, which in the opinion of the jury and with the evidence presented, do not make sense. However, Craig Wright was convicted of stealing from the company he co-founded in 2011, and must now pay $100 million.

Following the jury’s decision on Monday, Wright commented to Law360 that he is totally relieved, indicating that he should not appeal the decision of having to pay millions to the company. His lawyer also celebrated the decision and said it was a wise decision.

Ira Kleiman and his defense said they were moved by the decision, which acknowledged that the fake Satoshi, at least in one allegation, was wrong and will pay for it. They also said that this sets an important precedent in the cryptocurrency and blockchain community.

“We are immensely grateful that our client, W&K Information Defense Research LLC, received $100 million, reflecting that Craig Wright mistakenly took bitcoin-related assets from W&K.”

What was the role of Dave Kleiman?

In the story in which Faketoshi claims to have created Bitcoin, Dave Kleiman would have been a friend who at best helped him proofread the whitepaper. Even so, his brother declared in court, which was denied, that Dave was an essential part of the creation of Bitcoin.

Since he passed away in 2013, Dave hasn’t been much involved in Faketoshi’s stories and his unfounded claims that he’s the real Satoshi Nakamoto. Currently, Australian Craig Wright is CEO of Bitcoin Satoshi Vision, an altcoin copy of Bitcoin Cash that claims to be “the real Bitcoin”, although no one recognizes this project for that detail.