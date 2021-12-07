Farm 13: Victor Igoh announces end of engagement with Sthe Matos

It’s been a few weeks since the “friendship” between Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves inside the farm 13 has been causing discomfort to your partners out here. After MC Mirella announce your divorce with Dynho almost a month ago, it was time to Victor Igoh officially report the end of your engagement to Sthe.

Through a story published yesterday (06) on his Instagram, Victor revealed that he decided to prioritize his mental and emotional health when making that decision. Look:

It seems that after the latest events involving Sthe and Dynho in “The Farm 13”, Victor Igoh, the influencer’s fiance, decided to enjoy a ballad in savior, last weekend. Some people recorded the Bahian at night and it is possible to see him well “loose” and also without alliance.

As soon as the audience of “The Farm 13” began to find the approximation between Sthe and Dynho strange, Victor he soon commented on the bride’s attitudes, but said he would wait for her to talk outside. “She’s not here to defend herself, so I’ll wait for that moment to come. There is a price for people who have a public life, where the proportion and gravity are greater and the consequences become more condemning”, declared the businessman at the beginning of November.

Time passed and it is not today that comments have emerged about Victor Igoh not be using yours anymore alliance. During the capture made at the club in Salvador, the businessman is seen next to the woman and also dancing a lot. In both situations he appears without the ring.

It is worth remembering that, during the last weekend, Sthe confessed to Aline who are concerned about the possible repercussions of their “relationship” with Dynho. “I’m on the street, Aline, I don’t have a house anymore. I no longer have a family. We’re going to have to live together”, joked the blogger.