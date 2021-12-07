Farofa by GKay: see the looks of the famous at the influencer’s party at a luxury hotel in Fortaleza | Ceará

The first day of “Farofa da GKay”, a party by digital influencer Gessica Kayane, in addition to drawing attention to the fight for food and making out among the famous, was highlighted by the runway of looks displayed at the party at the Marina Park Hotel, a luxury hotel in Fortaleza .

The hostess bet on a black outfit with transparency and shine to enjoy the shows by DJ Alok and funk artist Pedro Sampaio. In the latter, Gkay took the opportunity to perform on stage. (See Gkay dancing in the video above)

The party, which started on Sunday (5) and runs until Tuesday (7), has as some of the guests ex-BBBs, Gil do Vigor, Bianca Andrade, João Luiz, Camilla de Lucas, Sarah Andrade, Flay, Gleici Damasceno, Kerline Cardoso, Fiuk, Viih Tube, Arthur Picoli, and other influencers such as .

The event is also attended by artists such as Lívia Aragão, the sister of player Neymar, Rafaella Santos, singer Valeska Popozuda, Thiago Abravanel, as well as various influencers, such as Kefera, Yarley, Pequena Lo, Vittor Fernando, Álvaro, Dr. Deolane , between others.

Among the musical attractions are Wesley Safadão, Xand Avião, Léo Santana, Alok, É o Tchan, Pedro Sampaio and Zé Felipe.

The actress, youtuber and ex-BBB Viih Tube is among the highlights of the night and starred in hot kisses with youtuber Isaías Silva, known for playing comedy characters on the internet.

Viih Tube was also seen kissing with model Lipe Ribeiro. She announced the end of her three-year relationship with Bruno Magri in October this year.

Another couple formed during the party was the Ceará influencer Yarley Ara and the presenter Matheus Mazzafera.

Disagreement over food

Before the start of the party, still on Sunday afternoon (5), there was a disagreement between Gkay and the influencer and dancer Alisson Jordan, who would have complained, jokingly, that he would need to pay to eat at the event.

Unhappy with the comment, Gkay did a live complaining about the young man’s attitude and then went to the hotel bar, climbed on a counter and yelled to all the guests that she would pay for the food.

“Guys, just shouting for people to understand. The note you are getting is just for you to sign! Who will pay this p* is me!”, said the actress.

Alisson came under attack on social media, but moments later he and Gkay met and got along.

Gkay invited several popular influencers on the internet, such as Little Lo, Dr. Deolane Bezerra and Vittor Fernando. Former BBC Gil do Vigor should also attend Farofa.