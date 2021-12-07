Farofa da GKay: fans knock down a railing to try to get into a hotel where the influencer’s party is taking place, in Fortaleza; video | Ceará

Fans of the influencer Gessica Kayane, known as GKay, knocked down, this Monday (6) afternoon, some protection railings at the Marina Park Hotel, in Fortaleza, where the “Farofa da GKay” party takes place.

GKay closed the luxury hotel in the capital of Ceará to receive famous guests in celebration of his birthday. The party started on Sunday (5) and runs until Tuesday (7).

Influencer Vittor Fernando, one of the guests, published videos in Instagram stories where several people appear entering the place after having knocked down the bars. In other records, several fans appear from behind plants trying to see who was in the hotel.

Also in the images, a Military Police car appears dispersing the fans. The PM, however, said that there was no invasion, and that the guardrails were poorly placed. When the population came to the spot, some fell and people ran in fright.

1 of 3 GKay fans knocked down fences to join the party at the Marina Park Hotel, in Fortaleza. — Photo: Reproduction GKay fans knocked down fences to join the party at the Marina Park Hotel, in Fortaleza. — Photo: Reproduction

Gkay dances to the sound of Pedro Sampaio on the first day of the party in Fortaleza

The opening of the event featured a performance by GKay on stage, to the sound of funk player and DJ, Pedro Sampaio. The scene was recorded by all the guests, including the actress and youtuber, Kéfera, who shared it on social networks. (see the video above)

Organized since 2017, the event is one of the most talked about topics on Twitter. Among the musical attractions are Wesley Safadão, Xand Avião, Léo Santana, Alok, É o Tchan, Pedro Sampaio and Zé Felipe.

2 of 3 Former BBC and actress Viih Tube kissed youtuber Isaías Silva (in the middle) and model Lipe Ribeiro (right) at “Farofa da Gkay”, in Fortaleza. — Photo: Reproduction Former BBC and actress Viih Tube kissed youtuber Isaías Silva (in the middle) and model Lipe Ribeiro (right) at “Farofa da Gkay”, in Fortaleza. — Photo: Reproduction

The actress, youtuber and ex-BBB Viih Tube is among the highlights of the night and starred in hot kisses with youtuber Isaías Silva, known for playing comedy characters on the internet.

Viih Tube was also seen kissing with model Lipe Ribeiro. She announced the end of her three-year relationship with Bruno Magri in October this year.

Another couple formed during the party was the Ceará influencer Yarley Ara and the presenter Matheus Mazzafera.

Disagreement over food

3 out of 3 Gkay celebrates his birthday at a party full of guests in Fortaleza. — Photo: Instagram Playback Gkay celebrates his birthday at a party full of guests in Fortaleza. — Photo: Instagram Playback

Before the start of the party, still on Sunday afternoon (5), there was a disagreement between Gkay and the influencer and dancer Alisson Jordan, who would have complained, jokingly, that he would need to pay to eat at the event.

Unhappy with the comment, Gkay did a live complaining about the young man’s attitude and then went to the hotel bar, climbed on a counter and yelled to all the guests that she would pay for the food.

“Guys, just shouting for people to understand. The note you are getting is just for you to sign! Who will pay this p* is me!”, said the actress.

Alisson came under attack on social media, but moments later he and Gkay met and got along.

Gkay invited several popular influencers on the internet, such as Little Lo, Dr. Deolane Bezerra and Vittor Fernando.