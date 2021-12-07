“Farofa da Gkay” starts with bullshit about food; even Anitta got involved!

The “Farofa da Gkay”, a three-day party in Fortaleza, started with everything last Sunday (5)! But in the first hours a shack took over the social networks. A fuss over the food at the event caught the attention of Gkay, who tried to speak out. As a break, even anitta, who is in Los Angeles, USA, got involved!

Right at the beginning of “Farofa da Gkay”, the influencer Alisson Jordan, who tried for a place in “A Fazenda 13” through the magazine, recorded a video claiming that he would not have free food at the event. Gkay saw the Stories and didn’t like what happened. On Twitter, the influencer expressed herself.

“People want to do everything to draw attention, guys, I’ll even have food stuffed in the c*”, he wrote.

People want to do everything to draw attention, right, I’ll have food stuffed up your ass — GKAY (@gessicakayane) December 5, 2021

Later, in a live, Gkay continued talking about the subject: “You don’t need to draw attention by giving the wrong close, you can draw attention by giving the right close. Here, it’s to draw attention with a good close-up, with a good thing. I don’t need to come here to want to cause on top of something that doesn’t exist”, he fired.

Out of the blue, anitta got involved and said on Twitter: “If it’s my party I’d already kicked it out, you know.”

And didn’t you expelled yet, migle? Didn’t you learn anything from me, didn’t you??? — Anitta (@Anitta) December 5, 2021

only in the end Gkay sorry Alisson and made a point of warning: “The note you’re getting is just for you to sign, who’s going to pay this fuck* it’s me! I don’t want to know how many draws I’m going to do in the feed, how many publis I’m going to do. If you have an old man over 80 to introduce me and help with expenses.”

just don’t react, Gkay climbing on the hotel table screaming that he’s going to pay for the food, this circus here called farofa? pic.twitter.com/J2labHpA9H — isy ✨ (@isycomments) December 5, 2021

Alisson says he became the target of racist comments after controversy

“It’s complicated to read these reviews, but I know my truth! I know my essence! I’ve always been a good person, I also don’t like these things about wanting to appear through controversies. Everything I have today is through my work, which is dance”.

