Felipe Melo avoids talking about Flu and thanks Palmeiras: ‘Just gratitude’

Out of Palmeiras plans for next season, midfielder Felipe Melo said he has “great gratitude to the club”. In an interview with “SporTV Selection”, the 30 shirt stated that he was not contacted by Alviverde “at any time” to discuss a contract renewal, and praised his trajectory, which ended with the bi-championship of the Copa Libertadores.

Still in a festive mood for the title over Flamengo, Felipe avoided talking about the future, but thanked Fluminense and Internacional for their interest. According to the player’s advisor, however, the negotiation with the Rio club is “evolving”.

“I didn’t have any demand for Palmeiras. I’m very grateful to the club. I wasn’t contacted at any time. There was never a demand to talk (about a contract of) a month, two months, a year or three years. What happened was that , in a formal conversation with the president, I made it clear that I wanted to play for two years, but at no time did I say that I would only sign a contract for two years. My desire is to play two years of football. Much gratitude to the club that I have come to love, that will always be in my heart,” said Felipe Melo, who has a contract with the São Paulo club until the end of this year.

Felipe says that he tried to “close” with the club throughout the season, and that he hoped to stay with the club after qualifying for the Libertadores final. Despite the outcome, the player was keen to praise the “transparency” of director Anderson Barros.

“It’s true that sometimes we try to get closer, but always ‘let’s see’, ‘let’s leave it for the future’, until the day the president said he wouldn’t renew. I thought that was important. The club has the full right to to come and say that they no longer want to rely on my services. I respect that a lot. (…) Against Atlético, I see that I made an important contribution so that we could reach the final, and after that game, Anderson Barros called me, and said that maybe there could be a conversation for the future, but that it would be a moment of transition. He opened up hope. We become champion, and the next day, Anderson calls me and, with all the transparency of world, he said he would not renew. Anderson was very transparent,” he reported.

Free on the ball market, Felipe changed his mind when asked about a possible transfer to Fluminense. The player confirmed the offer, but believes it is time to celebrate the Copa Libertadores bi-championship.

“Now I’m at a time when I had some offers, including Fluminense’s, but it’s hard to talk now about how the outcome will be. I’m also grateful to Internacional for the conversations a while ago, and also to other clubs that contacted me. It’s a moment that I’m still celebrating the Libertadores bi, I’m even in Rio de Janeiro, but nothing to close with any club. Let’s see what God has prepared. The offer exists, but let’s see what God has prepared.” said.

Felipe Melo also said that he will be honored at the Palmeiras Training Center, this Friday. “I’m very happy to be able to go through this moment. I’ve been thinking about it a lot. I’m already thanking the Palmeiras family for this moment. And let’s see what God has prepared for the future.”