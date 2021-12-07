Felipe Melo breaks silence about the future and reveals the offer of two Brazilian clubs after leaving Palmeiras

Volante has not reached an agreement for renewal and will not stay in the Lecture in 2022

Felipe Melo will not continue on palm trees for 2022. Captain of the bi-championship of the Libertadores Conmebol, the steering wheel did not reach an agreement to extend the contract and leaves the Lecture.

From December 10th to 12th the new Star+ Free Access arrives! It’s 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here to learn more!

This Monday (6), the experienced player was the guest of the program SportTV Selection and talked about the future. please note that Fluminense and International looked for the athlete recently.

“Now I’m at the moment I had some offers. Inter and Fluminense. It is difficult to talk about the outcome, I thank Inter for the conversation we had a while ago. At the moment I’m respecting the Libertadores bi. We didn’t have a vacation for two years, I’m in Rio to visit my family. Nothing to close with any club, I really appreciate this interest and let’s see what I have prepared. The interest exists, the offer exists”.

However, the player made it clear that he is still a Palmeiras athlete and revealed a tribute that the São Paulo club is preparing for him next Friday (10).

“Today I’m still a Palmeiras athlete. On Friday, the club decided to pay homage to me. I am very happy to leave a legacy at the club. Return to my country and become the idol of a great team. That happened. I’ve been thinking about it a lot… Trying not to hold back tears. For me it will be remarkable. Let’s see what God has prepared for me. I will do everything for this team to be champions, I feed on victories”, he added.















