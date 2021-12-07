Felipe Melo confirms conversations with Fluminense, but warns: ‘I haven’t closed with anyone yet’

In advanced stage of conversations like Fluminense, defensive midfielder Felipe Melo spoke publicly about the negotiations for the first time. In an interview with “SporTV Selection”, the player confirmed that he received an offer from Tricolor. He is in Rio de Janeiro, not to sign the contract, but to go on vacation. The trend is for the final details to be defined in the coming days.

– I had some offers, including Fluminense’s. But it’s hard to say now how the outcome will be. I thank Internacional for the conversation we had a while ago, Fluminense and all the clubs that contacted me. It’s a moment that I’m still celebrating this Libertadores bi, we spent two years without a vacation. I’m in Rio de Janeiro, I came to visit my family, feel the sea, but nothing to close with any club. I haven’t closed with anyone yet, but the interest exists and the offer too – said the athlete.

During the testimony at the Fred’s trial at STJD due to the confusion in Fluminense x Palmeiras on 11/14, president Mário Bittencourt revealed that the forward “asked” for the defensive midfielder in Flu, after the player “cancelled” a penalty against the team. Felipe Melo exalted the center forward, but lost sight of the future in Flu.

– Fred is a great guy. I had the opportunity to play against him many years ago, Fiorentina vs Lyon for the Champions League. But today I’m still a Palmeiras athlete. I have been thinking a lot on Friday that the club decided to pay tribute to me. I’m honored, it was always my desire to become the idol of a great team. I thank everyone for this moment. Let’s see what God has prepared. Regardless of where I am, I will do my best and do everything for the team to be champions. I feed on victories – he said.

Felipe Melo even said publicly that he wanted to stay at Palmeiras for another two years before ending his career, but the club did not want to stay. At Alviverde, the defensive midfielder was since 2017 and had 225 games and 13 goals, in addition to five titles, including the last two Libertadores.

​- I feel like a “grandpa boy”. I take care of myself a lot, every year I reduce a kilo of my weight, for the next one I’ve already done it. If I put it all down on paper, at 38 I played more games than at 20-somethings. And they were very important games that I attended and proved that the physical part is up to date. Of course we have to be more careful, but I’m the one who has to do this. Suddenly take care of me more, get to the club earlier. I hope to God that I get rid of the injuries, but it can happen. The one against Vasco was to be out of action for four months and I stayed for two. My next club can expect that I will do everything to be in my best condition and play every game – he added.

At 38, Felipe Melo will compete for position with André and Wellington at Fluminense. One of the main reasons for hiring is to give the group more experience and also to bring a big name to the cast, which lost baby when the midfielder transferred to Vasco, beyond versatility. With the vacancy in Libertadores close, Tricolor will have more investments in football, which facilitated the agreement.