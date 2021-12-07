Felipe Melo talks about departure from Palmeiras and leaves open future: “I didn’t close with anyone” | soccer

Felipe Melo has a contract until December 31 with Palmeiras and already knows that the club will not renew the contract.

Still celebrating the Libertadores bichampionship, the midfielder said he doesn’t know why Verdão didn’t want to keep the captain for 2022 and said that he still hasn’t hit with another team, although he has advanced negotiations with Fluminense and is in the crosshairs of Internacional, also.

– (Why not renewed?) It’s a question I suggest you ask Leila, the new president, or President Galiotte or Anderson Barros. I honestly don’t know, as a person who loves the club, an athlete from the club, I only have gratitude and especially to the president who opened the doors for me. As captain and team leader I was able to raise the Libertadores bi and this makes people understand and see that the captain is not just the one who takes the field. The leader does many other things. Even I have this doubt – he said, in an interview with the Sportv team.

+ Felipe Melo is expected by Flu to sign for two years

1 of 2 Felipe Melo participates in the SporTV Selection — Photo: SporTV Selection Felipe Melo participates in the SporTV Selection — Photo: SporTV Selection

– It’s true that sometimes we try to get closer, but always with “let’s see, leave it to the future”. Until the day I gave an interview and the president went public and said he would not renew. I thought that was super… how can I put it… I thought it was important for him to say that he didn’t want to renew. I am employed and the club may not want to rely on my services – he added.

Although president Maurício Galiotte had decided in July that he would not renew the bond, Felipe said that after qualifying for the Libertadores final, in September, the parties even opened the possibility of discussing a renewal. But right after the title, director Anderson Barros confirmed the decision to release it.

– Against Atlético-MG (in the Libertadores semifinal), I made an important contribution to reaching the Libertadores final. After the game, we talked to Anderson Barros in the doctors’ room at Palmeiras CT and he said that there could be a conversation to stay, but it would be a transitional moment. It opened up hope of being able to continue the cycle at Palmeiras. We won the Libertadores and the day after the party Anderson called me with all the transparency in the world and said he wouldn’t renew. The club gave hope, but was super transparent about not renewing – completed.

– I wasn’t looking for Palmeiras, I have respect for the club, but I was not contacted at any time, there was no demand for any period. There was a very formal conversation with the president. I wanted to play for two years, but I never said I would only close for two years. I want to play two more years of football. It happened, a lot of gratitude to the club. That’s what matters.

Faced with the lack of definition at Palmeiras, Felipe Melo started to receive requests from Internacional and Fluminense. The team from Rio has the advantage and should hit the 38-year-old midfielder. He, however, reinforces that he has not signed with another club.

– I had some offers, thank God. Among them from Fluminense, but it’s difficult to say what the outcome will be. I’m also grateful for the conversation I had with Inter a while ago, but now I’m still celebrating Libertadores’ double. We didn’t have a vacation, now I’m visiting my family in Rio de Janeiro, I came to feel the sea, but nothing to close. I really appreciate your interest and let’s see what God has prepared. The interest exists, the offer exists, but I haven’t closed with anyone yet.

At Flu, Felipe Melo has the center forward Fred as one of the defenders of his hiring. After praising the striker, the midfielder joked that he feels like a “boy grandpa” and said that at the moment he is only thinking about the honor that Palmeiras signed for next Friday.

– Fred is sensational, I played against him many years ago at Fiorentina against Lyon. I still think about Friday, Palmeiras will pay homage to the CT. I’m happy to leave a legacy, I wanted to return to my country and become an idol. This happened. The sixth will be important, try not to hold back tears, but thank the president, Anderson, the Palmeiras family for this moment. Let’s see what God has in store for the future. I’ll do my best, do everything for the team to be champions – he warned.

– I feel like a grandpa boy, because I take care of myself a lot. With each passing year a kilo of my weight decreases. For the next season I already decreased, which is not easy. If I put the numbers down on paper, at 38 I played more games than at 20-somethings. Continuing games, pauleira, semifinals, I proved that the physical part was up to date. Of course, as I get older, I have to be more careful. Suddenly being a little early at the club for pre-workout. And take care of me. I ask God to get rid of my injuries, but it’s inevitable to happen, as it was against Vasco, when the athlete fell on my foot. The club can expect me to be in my best shape for every game, without a doubt.