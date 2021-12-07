Felipe Melo talks about leaving Palmeiras and offers

Felipe Melo is free on the market after leaving the palm trees. This Monday, the experienced midfielder spoke about the end of his spell at the three-time champion of the Libertadores and confirmed that he had received offers to continue his career.

Even with an important role at Palmeiras, Felipe revealed that there were no negotiations for his renewal before leaving. “I wasn’t looking for Palmeiras, I have respect for the club, but I wasn’t contacted at any time, there was no demand for any period. There was a very formal conversation with the president. I wanted to play for two years, but I never said I would only close for two years. I want to play two more years of football. It happened, a lot of gratitude to the club. That’s what matters”, explained the player.

The athlete revealed that there was some contact by director Anderson Barros, but that the situation was taken with transparency. “It is true, yes, that sometimes there was an approximation, but always ‘let’s see, let’s see’ and I left it for the future. Until the day that, in an interview with Hernán, the president went public and said he would not renew. I thought his speech was important, of him telling me that he doesn’t want to renew. I’m employed at the club and the club has every right to come to me and say ‘we don’t want to count on being a service anymore, thank you very much and that’s it’”, he said.

Felipe Melo also commented that, during these last months at the club, some positions of director Anderson Barros gave the veteran the hope of renewing. “In the Atlético-MG game, I see that I made an important contribution so that we could reach the Libertadores final. And a few days later, Anderson Barros called me, we talked and he said that they had changed and that yes there could be a conversation for the future, but that it would be a moment of transition for him, he didn’t know if he would stay… but he opened a hope of be able to continue this cycle within Palmeiras”, he revealed. “We became champion of the Libertadores and two days after the title party, he called me and, with all the transparency in the world, said he wasn’t going to renew”, he concluded.

The defensive midfielder also claims that he does not know the reason for the club’s lack of interest in his football. “This is a question that I suggest you have to ask Leila, who is the new president and I had no contact with her, or with President Galiotte, or with Anderson Barros. I honestly don’t know, but I, still as an athlete at the club, as a person who loves the club, a person who has achieved so much at the club, I just have gratitude, gratitude to everyone, especially the president, who opened the doors for me”.

See too:

Discover Gazeta Esportiva’s YouTube channel

Speculated on Fluminense, Felipe Melo comments that he hasn’t signed anything yet with any club, but that he was wanted. “I had some offers, thank God. Among them from Fluminense, but it’s difficult to say what the outcome will be. I’m also grateful for the conversation I had with Inter a while ago, but now I’m still celebrating Libertadores’ double. We didn’t have a vacation, now I’m visiting my family in Rio de Janeiro, I came to feel the sea, but nothing to close. I really appreciate your interest and let’s see what God has prepared. The interest exists, the offer exists, but I haven’t closed with anyone yet”, said the defensive midfielder, who has a good relationship with Fred, a forward for Fluminense. “Fred is a sensational guy, I had the opportunity to play against him many years ago, in Fiorentina-Lyon for the Champions League”, he added.

Asked about his physical shape and age, Felipe Melo ruled out that physical problems caused his departure from Palmeiras. “I feel like a ‘grandpa boy’. I’m a guy who takes care of me a lot, every year I reduce a kilo of my weight, because I believe we get heavier, so we have to reduce it. For the next season I have already lost that weight, which is not easy. If I put the numbers down on paper, at 38 I played more games than at 20-somethings,” he explained.

Leave your comment